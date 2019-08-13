Sony Pictures has finally released the first trailer for Little Women. This serves as Greta Gerwig's directorial follow-up to 2017's Lady Bird, which almost instantly puts this in the Oscar conversation on that point alone. Yet, we also have a new take on some truly treasured source material, in addition to a truly impressive ensemble cast.

The trailer kicks off by painting a picture of the special bond shared between the sisters at the heart of the story. We also get a strong sense for Jo, played by Saoirse Ronan, who is a progressive woman in her time, doing her best to make her own way in the world, despite being told that's not the way things work. Dramatic tension is built as relationships begin to form. The key takeaways here are how stunning and lush the movie looks, as it's clear Sony was willing to spend some money to make this thing look top-notch. It's also very clear that Greta Gerwig has a specific take on the source material and this will set itself apart from previous adaptations.

Related: Emma Watson Replaces Emma Stone in Greta Gerwig's Little Women Remake

Per the studio, Greta Gerwig has crafted an adaptation of Little Women that is inspired by both the classic novel and further writings of author Louisa May Alcott. The story unfolds as the author's alter ego, Jo March, reflects back and forth on her fictional life. The story centers on the March sisters, four young women each determined to live life on her own terms. Alcott's tale was originally published in two volumes between 1868 and 1869, before being collected in a full novel in 1890. The story has been adapted numerous times in the past, with the most successful being the 1994 movie starring Winona Ryder. The BBC also aired a well-regarded miniseries based on the book in 2017.

The ensemble includes Saoirse Ronan (Brooklyn) as Jo, Emma Watson (Beauty and the Beast) as Meg, Florence Pugh (Midsommar) as Amy and Eliza Scanlen (Sharp Objects) as Beth. Timothee Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name) also stars as their neighbor Laurie, with Laura Dern (Big Little Lies) as Marmee and Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins) as Aunt March. Originally, Emma Stone was eyed for the role of Meg, but had to drop out, paving the way for Watson to take her place. In any event, the cast has several Oscar nominees and a handful of Hollywood's most respected young stars. And Steep, who has the most Oscar nominations of anyone in history.

Last time Greta Gerwig and Saoirse Ronan teamed up, great things happened. Lady Bird was a critical smash, going on to earn $78 million at the box office. It also racked up a handful of Oscar nominations, including one for Gerwig as Best Director, making her one of very few women to ever earn a nomination in that category. Will lightning strike twice? We'll find out this Christmas as Little Women is set to hit theaters on December 25. Be sure to check out the trailer from the Sony Pictures Entertainment YouTube channel for yourself.