There was a big uproar over a lack of female nominated directors at the Oscars this year. And plenty of people believed Greta Gerwig should have been in the race for her adaptation of Little Women. Though she was denied her place amongst the other recognized talent, the movie did earn a Best Picture nomination, losing out to Parasite. That won't take away from its legacy, as this version of Little Woman stands as one of the most beloved movies released in 2019. Now it comes home packed with special features.

Nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Greta Gerwig's fresh, unique and modern adaptation of the timeless Louisa May Alcott masterpiece Little Women comes home on Digital March 10 and Blu-ray™ and DVD April 7 from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

The Blu-ray, DVD and digital releases will take viewers even deeper into the beloved story of Jo, Meg, Amy and Beth with over 45 minutes of fascinating bonus features. See how Writer/Director Greta Gerwig led this modern adaptation of a literary classic with a magnificent new cast, incredible art direction, elaborate costumes, set pieces and how she took inspiration from the real-life Orchard House where Louisa May Alcott lived and wrote Little Women.

Writer-director Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird) has crafted a Little Women that draws on both the classic novel and the writings of Louisa May Alcott, and unfolds as the author's alter ego, Jo March, reflects back and forth on her fictional life. Gerwig's take on the beloved story of the March sisters-four young women each determined to live life on their own terms-is both timeless and timely. Portraying Jo, Meg, Amy and Beth March, the film stars Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen, with Timothée Chalamet as their neighbor Laurie, Laura Dern as Marmee and Meryl Streep as Aunt March.

In addition to earning the praise of critics worldwide with a Rotten Tomatoes "Certified Fresh" rating of 95%, the film has been honored with an Academy Award for Best Costume Design plus five nominations including Best Picture, Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay), and Best Music (Original Score). Saoirse Ronan's transcendent performance earned her a nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role, while Florence Pugh's nuanced and insightful take on the character of Amy earned her a nod for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. Little Women is only the third Best Picture nominee in history to have been written, directed and produced entirely by female filmmakers.

Little Women has a runtime of approximately 135 minutes and is rated PG for some thematic elements and brief smoking.

BLU-RAY, DVD AND DIGITAL BONUS MATERIALS

• A New Generation of Little Women : The superb cast recreated the beloved world of the March family with realism, humor and vulnerability

The film combines its modern elements-kinetic camerawork and overlapping dialogue-with the historically authentic bespoke costumes, sets and locations

• Greta Gerwig: Women Making Art: Go behind the camera with Writer/Director Greta Gerwig, discover her process and how she applied her own style to the story

• Hair & Make-Up Test Sequence: A lovely showcase featuring the outstanding costumes, hair and make-up crafted for the film

• Little Women Behind the Scenes: Take a quick look behind the scenes on the set of LITTLE WOMEN

Find out more about Louisa May Alcott and visit the real-life Orchard House in Concord, MA

For more about the upcoming release of this beloved classic, you can visit the official Little Woman Facebook.