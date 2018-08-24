Harry Potter actress Emma Watson is set to join Meryl Streep in Greta Gerwig's Little Women remake. Emma Watson is currently in negotiations to take on the role that Emma Stone had to back out of. Emma Stone exited because of the promotional campaign for The Favourite. Production is set to start for the Little Women remake next month, so the studio needed to move fast in finding a replacement. As for which role Watson will be playing, that is unknown at this time.

Greta Gerwig is directing the new big screen adaptation of the Louisa May Alcott classic novel. The story follows four sisters Amy, Beth, Meg, and Jo along with their mother during the Civil War in Massachusetts. Emma Watson will be playing one of the sisters, but it is unclear which one. The story chronicles the young women as they navigate growing older while experiencing Christmas without their father. Alcott's novel has been adapted many times, most notably in 1994 with Winona Ryder, Gabriel Byrne, Trini Alvarado, Kirsten Dunst, Claire Danes, and Christian Bale starring under the direction of Gillian Armstrong.

In addition to Emma Watson and Meryl Streep, Little Women is set to star Laura Dern, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet, and Florence Pugh. More casting news is expected to be announced soon along with the specific roles as the production start nears. Greta Gerwig is best known for directing the 2017 film Lady Bird, which earned her critical praise and Academy Award nominations for Best Original Screenplay, Best Achievement in Directing, and Best Motion Picture of the Year.

Little Women is expected to begin filming next month in Boston. There is no release date set for the remake, but it is believed that the film will come out sometime in 2019. As for Emma Watson, she is best-known for her work in the Harry Potter franchise as well as playing Belle in Disney's live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast. The movie was a huge success and earned over $1 billion worldwide during its theatrical run. Watson was last seen in The Circle, where she starred alongside Tom Hanks.

Greta Gerwig wrote the screenplay for the Little Women remake. Amy Pascal will produce with Denise Di Novi and Robin Swicord. Andrea Giannetti will oversee the production for Columbia. With the A-list actors on board along with the popularity that Gerwig currently has is placing a lot of hype on the film. Gerwig is in high demand after the success of Lady Bird. Emma Stone is going on to promote The Favourite and will be seen next in Netflix's Maniac series, starring alongside her Super Bad co-star Jonah Hill. More information about Greta Gerwig's Little Women remake should be announced soon. The news of Emma Watson joining the cast was first reported by Variety.