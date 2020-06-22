Greta Gerwig's acclaimed Little Women has crossed a box office milestone, months after its initial release, thanks to movie theaters reopening around the world. The Oscar-winning adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's beloved novel has crossed the $100 million mark at the international box office. The movie recently opened in Japan and Denmark, playing in 12 foreign markets over the weekend.

Little Women brought in $300,000 over the weekend in Japan, bringing its two week total box office in the country to $1.3 million. In Denmark, it earned $170,000 over the weekend bringing its total in the country to $1 million. That was enough to push it over the milestone, as the movie has now earned $101 million internationally, bringing its worldwide total to $209 million. When taking into account the $40 million budget and critical acclaim, that makes it a big hit for Sony Pictures and New Regency. Not that the movie's fate wasn't already sealed as such, but this is yet another benchmark to add to its impressive list of accomplishments.

Looking at the bigger picture, this is a good sign for the industry as a whole. The global box office has been on life support since March when many theaters around the world began closing their doors in the interest of public health. The closure has lasted much longer in China, which is the second-largest moviegoing nation behind the U.S. Though not shatteringly impressive numbers on their own, this gives the exhibition business a sign of life. Theaters in the U.S. will begin reopening in July, with other countries expected to follow as it becomes safe to do so. With any luck, the box office will continue to slowly grow in the coming weeks.

Little Women serves as a creative take on the Louisa May Alcott tale. It unfolds as the author's alter ego, Jo March, reflects back and forth on her fictional life. The story centers on four young women, the March sisters, each determined to live life on her own terms. The cast includes Saoirse Ronan as Jo, Emma Watson as Meg, Florence Pugh as Amy and Eliza Scanlen as Beth. The ensemble also includes Timothee Chalamet as their neighbor Laurie, Laura Dern as Marmee, and Meryl Streep as Aunt March. It was nominated for six Oscars, including Best Picture, winning for Best Costume Design.

As theaters begin reopening, recent hits like this may begin to take in some more cash. While movies such as Mulan and Tenet are on deck for release in July, theaters will need something to show in the meantime to help bring in customers. A part of that plan will include bringing back old classics, but recent releases are expected to get something of a second life as well. So Little Women may not be the only box office success to further bolster its numbers in the near future. This news comes to us via Box Office Mojo.