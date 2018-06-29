The Little Women remake has just lined up an all-star cast. Louisa May Alcott's novel has been adapted several times in the past but this time around it sounds like Sony is pulling out all the stops. According to a new report, Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan and Timothee Chalamet are all in talks to star in the new adaptation. Not only that, but they've also tapped Lady Bird director Greta Gerwig to helm Little Women as her follow-up to the 2017 movie that went on to earn a Best Picture nomination.

Florence Pugh, who starred alongside Liam Neeson in The Commuter is also in talks to star. Who exactly each of the stars will be playing hasn't yet been announced, but this packaging of talent has Academy Awards written all over it. The studio is said to be testing out several actresses for the role of Beth alongside Emma Stone before the Fourth of July holiday. That indicates this new take on Little Women has gained a lot of steam and could be makings its way to production very quickly.

Columbia Pictures, a division of Sony, has had this movie brewing for some time but they've recently started getting serious about it in order to try and woo Greta Gerwig into directing. She initially came in to do a rewrite on the screenplay. However, once Lady Bird became such a huge success, ultimately earning five Oscar nominations, they wanted to do what they could to get her to pick this as her next directorial effort. Should the project move forward as planned, Little Women will serve as a Lady Bird reunion for Gerwig, Ronan and Chalamet.

Louisa May Alcott's Little Women was originally published in two volumes between 1868 and 1869. The stories were later published as a full novel in 1890. The story traces the lives of four sisters, gentle and agreeable Meg, straightforward and outspoken Joe, quiet and shy Beth, and dramatic and manipulative Amy. The novel shows the sisters' life in Civil War New England and follows them as each of them matures and chooses her own life path. The most successful and well-regarded previous adaptation was as a movie released in 1994 that starred Winona Ryder. The BBC also aired a miniseries based on the book last year.

Amy Pascal is set to produce Little Women, alongside Denise Di Novi and Robin Swicord. With Andrea Giannetti overseeing the production for Columbia. Meryl Streep is the most nominated actress in the history of the Academy Awards and Timothee Chalamet exploded onto the scene last year in Call Me by Your Name, which earned him a Best Actor Oscar nomination. Saoirse Ronan has been nominated three times for Atonement, Brooklyn and Lady Bird, with Emma Stone taking home an Oscar for La La Land. This makes for a stacked stable of talent. There is no word yet on a potential release date but we could be looking at an early 2019 awards season favorite. This news comes to us courtesy of Variety.