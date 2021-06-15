The Living Dead Museum at the Monroeville Mall just recently held its grand opening and horror documentarian and Horror's Hallowed Grounds host, Sean Clark, was there to experience the opening of the gates. The Monroeville Mall in Monroeville, Pennsylvania, has become a bit of a tourist attraction for horror fans as the shooting location of the George A. Romero classic Dawn of the Dead. On Saturday, June 12, the brand new Living Dead Museum opened up for the first time, and Clark was given a personal tour as the first "civilian" to step foot in the museum.

As always, Sean Clark was filming the entire experience to share with his followers on YouTube. Kevin Kriess, the owner, guides Sean Clark through the museum to show many of the different interesting items on display, such as screen-used props and set pieces from the original Dawn of the Dead. This includes the actual elevator shown in the movie for the memorable scene when Stephen, aka Flyboy (David Emge) emerges from the elevator as a zombie. A recreation of zombie Flyboy stands in the elevator, reminiscent of the scene.

Released in 1978, Dawn Of The Dead was written and directed by late horror legend George A. Romero, serving as the follow-up to the godfather of zombie movies: Night of the Living Dead. Set in a world that's been completely ravaged by the undead, the movie is particularly well known for its iconic location, standing out from other zombie movies by having the bulk of the story take place in a shopping mall. Zack Snyder remade the movie in 2004 as his directorial debut with a script written by James Gunn.

Romero passed away in 2017 at the age of 77, but new work from the actor has just recently been released. His long-lost movie The Amusement Park debuted just this month on the horror movie streaming service Shudder. In April, it was also reported that Romero's final zombie movie will soon finally go into development. Called Twilight of the Dead, it is based on a treatment for a zombie movie co-written with Paolo Zelati, who was given George's wife Suzanne Romero's blessing to finish the movie with screenwriters Joe Knetter and Robert L. Lucas.

"I gave him my full blessing as long as I could be there every step of the way for it to remain true to George's vision," Suzanne said, per THR. "We had a solid treatment and the beginning of the script. I can 100 percent say that George would be incredibly happy to see this continue. He wanted this to be his final stamp on the zombie genre."

She added: "This is the film he wanted to make. And while someone else will carry the torch as the director, it is very much a George A. Romero film."

There's plenty of other content to find on Sean Clark's YouTube channel. He consistently tracks down shooting locations seen in iconic horror movies from the past in his long-running series Horror's Hallowed Grounds, and it's always interesting to see what some of these places look like so many years later. In addition to the many horror filming locations Clark visit, you can also find his podcast The Thing with Two Heads up at his Youtube channel with co-host and Academy Award-winning FX guru, Christopher Nelson. As for the museum, you can find out more at the official website LivingDeadMuseum.com.