The Lizzie Borden tale has been told many times over, but never quite like this. Roadside Attractions has released the first trailer for Lizzie, which puts a new spin on this true-life slasher. It pairs Chloe Sevigny and Kristen Stewart on-screen for the first time, and it promises to be a real scream.

Academy Award nominee Chloë Sevigny (Boys Don't Cry, Big Love) stars as Lizzie Borden, the notorious woman at the heart of one of the most enduring mysteries in American history. After a lifetime of loneliness, Lizzie finds a kindred spirit in housemaid Bridget Sullivan (Kristen Stewart) and their secret intimacy sparks an unthinkable act. Director Craig William Macneill (The Boy (2015), "Channel Zero: Candle Cove") explores the days leading up to the savage crimes in a dark tale of repression, exploitation and thwarted dreams.

Lizzie comes to select theaters this fall from Saban Films and Roadside Attractions. And they had a perfectly creepy reason for releasing this trailer today. As historians know, tomorrow, August 4th, marks the 126th year anniversary of the infamous 1892 axe murder of the Borden family in Fall River, Massachusetts.

Lizzie is directed by Craig William Macnell, He made his directorial debut in 2009 with the indie drama The Afterlight, which follows a young couple who move into an old schoolhouse on a desolate stretch of farm country. Hoping for a new beginning, their lives are instead drawn toward dark and unforeseen ends. In 2015, he gave us The Boy, which provides an intimate portrait of a 9-year-old sociopath's growing fascination with death. Following Lizzie, Macnell is tackling an episode of Netflix's scary new Riverdale spin-off The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

The screenplay here was written by Bryce Kass, who makes his feature film debut. He also serves as a producer on the thriller, and perhaps most interesting, he directed the Jay Reatard music video 'It Ain't Gonna Save Me'. Starring alongside Chloe Sevigny and Kristen Stewart are Jamey Sheridan, Fiona Shaw, Kim Dickens, Denis O'Hare and Jeff Perry.

Christina Ricci most famously played Lizzie Borden in the 2014 TV movie Lizzie Borden Took an Axe. Lifetime would later turn the movie into it's own series, with Ricci reprising her role as the axe murderer. She definitely put her defining stamp on this horrifying legend. Now Sevigny will step in and take it in a new direction.

Chloe Sevigny was recently seen in Netflix's hit drama Bloodline. She also starred in the critical favorite Lean on Pete. She also had the misfortune of starring in one of last year's biggest bombs, The Snowman opposite Michael Fassbender. She'll next be seen in The True Adventures of Wolfboy, and she is currently filming The Dead Don't Die. Kristen Stewart has kept it low-key lately, but following Lizzie, she is gearing up to star in the big budget blockbuster reboot Charlie's Angels, hoping to reignite the franchise for a new generation.

As we all celebrate the axe murder anniversary tomorrow with red Jello and white snack cakes, you can get your first look at Lizzie direct from Roadside Attractions and Saban Films. The movie will run 106 minutes, and is definitely rated R, so if you can't handle the bloodshed, you better get out of my shed right now.