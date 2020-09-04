YouTube star Lloyd Cafe Cadena has passed away. He was 26-years old. Cadena's family confirmed the news on social media earlier this morning. The social media personality had 3.1 million YouTube subscribers and 6.5 million followers on Facebook, after working in the industry for nearly a decade. No cause of death has been announced at this time. You can read the official statement from Cadena's family below.

"It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the untimely demise of our beloved brother Lloyd Cafe Cadena. May he be remembered for all the joy and laughter he shared with everyone. My family and I ask for your prayers, respect, and privacy during this time."

Lloyd Cafe Cadena, aka "Kween LC," launched his YouTube channel in 2011 and quickly became one of the Philippines' most popular vloggers. He was primarily known for his lighthearted and funny videos, which ranged from a variety of different subjects. Cadena posted videos involving cooking, unboxing products, pranks, and also candid vlogs about his life, which often featured members of his family.

One of Lloyd Cafe Cadena's last posts on social media was on September 2nd. He tweeted, "11:11 Healing for everyone!" DJ and vlogger Andi Manzano Reyes said, "This breaks my heart. You made so many people so happy and have touched many lives including mine. Gone too soon. You will be missed Llyod." News of the YouTube star's death started trending immediately, with fans from all over the world paying tribute. Fellow YouTuber Madame Ely tweeted about Cadena by saying, "I lost my best friend today," with a series of emojis.

One of Lloyd Cafe Cadena's followers wrote, "Lloyd Cafe Cadena is one of my favorite influencers. This is such an unexpected demise of an angel. May he rest in peace. Sending my prayers." Fellow social media star Richard Juan remembered the time that Cadena had him as a guest back when he only had less than 10,000 subscribers. It's a moment that changed Juan's career. "Lloyd was one of the funniest, non-toxic, and humble YouTuber I've ever met," says Juan. Director Mark Reyes said, "Rest in peace, Lloyd Cadena. Mamimiss kita. Thank you for everything na natulong mo samin. We love you."

The YouTube hustle is not an easy one. Vloggers have to keep creating content on at least a weekly basis to keep subscribers entertained and there is no vacation from it. In addition, the content has to be original and engaging to keep people coming back for more. Lloyd Cafe Cadena seemed to be able to effortlessly post content that resonated with his viewers, mainly due to the positive aspects of his life and personality. Cadena was only weeks away from his 27th birthday at the time of his death. You can read the family's official announcement below, thanks to Lloyd Cafe Cadena's Facebook page.

oh my god. Lloyd Cadena was such a joy to watch. Rest in peace. 💔 — mr (@MissMarisRacal) September 4, 2020

Not a lot of you may remember this, but one of the first collabs I ever did was with Lloyd Cadena (he agreed to collab with me when I was literally at less than 10k subs!).



Lloyd was one of the funniest, non-toxic, and humble YouTuber I've ever met.



Thank you Lloyd; RIP. pic.twitter.com/AoPtsoByAs — 范鴻志 RICHARD JUAN 홍지 (@richardjuan) September 4, 2020

Rest in Peace @LloydCadena 🙏🏻 — Rei Germar (@ReiGermar) September 4, 2020

It really makes you think. We can be gone tomorrow. Are we living our best life? Are we loving our neighbors? Are we choosing kindness? I never met him but I've heard nothing but kind words about @LloydCadena. Gone too soon. May he rest in peace.💔 — Saab (@saabmagalona) September 4, 2020

I only met him and would see him at events but he was always so gracious and his joy would radiate. My sincerest condolences to his family and loved ones. 😢 Rest in peace, Lloyd Cadena. 💔 — Bianca Gonzalez (@iamsuperbianca) September 4, 2020

Rest in peace, @LloydCadena. Mamimiss kita. Thank you for everything na natulong mo samin. We love you. pic.twitter.com/Or47L1Nifs — Mark Reyes (@reyes_mark25) September 4, 2020

Oh no! @LloydCadena, say it ain't so! Another legend lost, and one of the few Youtubers @appleboyrj and I called a close friend. We are not okay. You will be missed, Lloyd! Love you, brother! There will be no other creator like you! 💔😭😭😭😭 #RIPLloydCadenapic.twitter.com/Hrvvy89Wd3 — Mikey Bustos (@MikeyBustos) September 4, 2020

OMG! We lost our fellow lamb! May he rest in peace. 😭🙏🖤



p.s. I met him for the first & last time during Big Apple Day in 2018.#FunnyLAMB#RIPLloydCadena#Lambily 🖤🏳️‍🌈🌕🐑🦋🌻 pic.twitter.com/vPqNKm0HjD — D A N I C A (다니카 • ダニカ) (@danicaoffic) September 4, 2020

You were the first youtuber i collaborated with! Sad we wouldn’t be able to make another one. Heaven gained another angel. You will surely be missed. Thank you for sharing your content to make people smile and happy! Rest in peace.. @LloydCadena 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/tKiy4GOAln — Ranz Kyle (@ranzkyle) September 4, 2020

Lloyd Cadena was there for MD when no one else was. @michelle_dy@LloydCadena 🤍😩 pic.twitter.com/7J2vqioZ3j — bebe (@shobaebe) September 4, 2020

She is for sure the saddest woman right now. May God bless you and RIP to Lloyd Cadena pic.twitter.com/s6lxWEY5XM — Mark Rayver Gonzalez 🇵🇭👑 (@RayverGonzaless) September 4, 2020