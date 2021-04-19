If Dave Bautista could play any superhero in the DCEU, he'd be most interested in taking on the role of Lobo. As it is now, Bautista is very well known for his role as Drax the Destroyer in the MCU, appearing in the Guardians of the Galaxy and The Avengers movies. He has yet to make his way to the DCEU, but given the levels of interest from both Bautista and his fans, it really seems like it will be just a matter of time.

Oddly enough, Bautista could have been in a DCEU movie this year if not for his desire to be in a zombie movie. In May, Bautista will star in Zack Snyder's zombie movie Army of the Dead on Netflix. Taking on the role meant turning down the chance to reunite with Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn for The Suicide Squad, though it's not clear which character he would have played. It also leaves the door still wide open for Bautista to take on another potential superhero role for DC and Warner Bros.

During a recent interview at Justice Con, Dave Bautista was asked by a fan to name which DC character he would like to play. Initially, Bane name drops Bane as a potential supervillain he'd like to play, though he's gone on record several times in the past in saying he's open to playing the Batman adversary. Bautista then went ahead and named Lobo as the character he would be particularly interested in playing. From the interview:

"I would really take a look at Lobo. I'd really be interested. I'd be all over that."

First appearing in DC Comics in 1983, Lobo was created by Roger Slifer and Keith Giffen. The character is traditionally depicted as an alien born on the planet of Czarnia who works as an interstellar mercenary and bounty hunter. He was initially introduced to satirize the more gritty superheroes of Marvel Comics like Wolverine and the Punisher, but because he turned out to be accepted by DC fans, it wasn't long before he became a comic book star in his own right.

Lobo has made appearances in various animated DC programs, including Superman: The Animated Series, Justice League Action, and Young Justice. A live-action version of the character appeared in the second season of the Superman prequel series Krypton with Emmett J. Scanlan in the role. At the time, there were plans for Scanlan to star in his own Lobo spinoff series, but the show was nixed when Krypton was canceled.

There have been plans at Warner Bros. to bring Lobo to the big screen for more than a decade. At one point, Guy Ritchie was attached to direct a live-action Lobo movie before the project eventually fell through. In 2012, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said he was in talks with the studio to potentially play the role with Brad Peyton directing, though he would eventually walk away from the movie to star in Black Adam. A few years back, Michael Bay was reportedly in talks to direct Lobo, but the project has been rolling around in development hell ever since.

Time will tell if Lobo finally appears in the DCEU. In the meantime, you can catch Bautista back in the role of Drax the Destroyer in the upcoming Marvel movies Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3. This news comes to us from Justice Con on YouTube.