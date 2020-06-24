The murder hornets might have to take a breather. People are now talking about the Loch Ness Monster after a new tourist photo started to trend on social media. The Loch Ness Monster, or Nessie, "is a cryptid in cryptozoology and Scottish folklore that is said to inhabit Loch Ness in the Scottish Highlands." The battle has raged on for decades whether or not the monster is the real deal or some trick photography from 1933, but this new picture has some people thinking about it again, which makes sense since this is 2020 and all bets are off.

Who had the Loch Ness Monster on their 2020 Bingo card? pic.twitter.com/TxiNDt9ax3 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 24, 2020

Steve Challice was vacationing in Scotland in 2019, near Urquhart Castle, when he saw some bubbles and what he assumed was just a large fish. He then saw the mysterious thing come up and then back down into the depths. Challice didn't think much about it at the time. It wasn't until he received an abundance of free time like the rest of us and went through his holiday images that he noticed something fishy about the whole thing.

Steve Challice then took the image and shared it with the Facebook group Anomalous Universe to try and learn about what he just discovered. "Took this in Loch Ness last September but I don't know what kind of fish it is," he posted in the group, along with the mysterious image, which immediately sparked debate. Some were sure that it is a genuine image of the Loch Ness Monster. "If this is a genuine picture of a creature in Loch Ness, it would easily rank in the top three of all time," group moderator Roland Watson said.

However, there were more than a few that claim the picture is digitally edited. Upon closer inspection, something weird does appear to be going on with it. When called out on it possibly being fake, Steve Challice said, "No it's just a fish but not sure what sort. Love the idea of CGI but I'm not that good at it." He back tracked away from Loch Ness Monster accusations. As it turns out, Mr. Challice does have a background in Photoshop.

Roland Watson went through and did some detective work to find more info on Steve Challice. "So I first found out more about our photographer and discovered on his LinkedIn page that he was a 3D graphical artist," says Watson. "To be clear, he earns a living creating CGI - computer generated images," he finished. So, did Challice doctor the photo to make it look like the Loch Ness Monster? That is up for debate, though the answer seems rather obvious at the moment. Even with that kind of evidence, people are still arguing as to whether the new image of Nessie is the real deal or not. You can check out the image above and decide for yourself, thanks to Ian Miles Cheong's Twitter account.