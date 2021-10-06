Netflix has just released the season 2 trailer for their fantasy horror series Locke & Key. Watch Gabe/Dodge as he convinces Eden to help him take down the Locke kids and creating a key for evil. Tyler is forging keys of his own that could help save the family or doom it forever.

The official synopsis reads, "After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father's death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens - and will stop at nothing to steal them."

The series stars Darby Stanchfield (Nina Locke), Connor Jessup (Tyler Locke), Emilia Jones (Kinsey Locke), Jackson Robert Scott (Bode Locke), Petrice Jones (Scot Cavendish), Bill Heck (Rendell Locke), Thomas Mitchell Barnett (Sam Lesser), Coby Bird (Rufus Whedon), Jesse Camacho (Doug Brazelle), Asha Bromfield (Zadie Wells), Griffin Gluck (Gabe), Hallea Jones (Eden), Aaron Ashmore (Duncan Locke), Liyuo Abere (Jamie Bennett) and Brendan Hines (Josh Bennett).

And if you can't wait for the season to begin and absolutely must know how the story ends, I highly recommend tuning into the Audible teleplay and get your Joe Hill fix. It's narrated by Haley Joel Osment, Tatiana Maslany and Kate Mulgrew.

The series follows the teleplay pretty closely. And just how people who have read the book first always say, the book is better than the movie, the teleplay is a highly spooky treat. I listened before I started watching, and I thhink it has added to my viewing experience. So if you wanna Netflix cheat, it exists!

And if you need an even more in-depth story of the Locke's adventures, you can dive in to the graphic novels. Joe Hill explains the limitations of going from comic to TV, saying, "It has to work as a TV show. It has to succeed in the possibilities and limitations of its own particular form. When we worked on the comic, we were always eager to make it successful as a comic, and there were things we could do that you couldn't do in any other form.

"I always think about the issue we did that was a 'Calvin & Hobbes' tribute. Or we did another issue where these two giants battle. But TV screens don't change size, so you couldn't achieve the same effect as going from small panels to full-page spreads. We made a comic that worked and thrived as a comic. It was the job of Carlton, Meredith, the cast, and the production team to make something that would succeed on its own terms as a TV show. My argument that they succeeded is it is basically like TV crack, it's hard to stop watching once you're into it." Locke & Key Season 2 hit Netflix October 22.