HBO Max has released the first trailer for Locked Down. This is one of several Hollywood projects that, against all odds, managed to film during quarantine. Director Doug Liman (Edge of Tomorrow, American Made) is at the helm of the heist thriller, with a cast led by Anne Hathaway (The Dark Knight Rises, Ocean's 8) and Chiwetel Ejiofor (Doctor Strange, 12 Years a Slave). As the trailer reveals, the movie makes use of the times we live in by cooking up a crime that could only take place while the world is on lockdown.

The trailer opens with Chiwetel Ejiofor's Paxton having a video chat with some friends. He is on lockdown with his significant other, Linda, played by Anne Hathaway. But there is trouble in paradise. As things go from bad to worse, the feuding couple hatches an ambitious plan to steal an incredibly valuable diamond while the world is otherwise preoccupied. Despite mirroring the dire circumstances many of us are currently dealing with, the trailer attempts to pepper in some humor along with the thievery.

Steven Knight (Locke, Pawn Sacrifice) penned the screenplay. PJ. van Sandwijk, Alison Winter and Michael Lesslie are on board as producers. Stephen Merchant (Logan, Jojo Rabbit), Lucy Boynton (Bohemian Rhapsody, Sing Street), Ben Kingsley (Shutter Island, Iron Man 3), Mindy Kaling (Late Night, The Office), Ben Stiller (Night at the Museum, Tropic Thunder) and Dule Hill (Psych, Ballers) round out the ensemble.

Doug Liman most recently directed American Made. He then moved onto the YA adaptation Chaos Walking, which stars Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland. It has been delayed several times but is finally set to arrive later this year. Some of Liman's other credits include The Bourne Identity and Jumper. Liman is also set to direct Tom Cruise in a movie that will partially shoot in space, as well as Edge of Tomorrow 2.

Locked Down centers on Linda (Anne Hathaway) and Paxton (Chiwetel Ejiofor) who have just decided to separate. But they soon discover that life has other plans as they are stuck at home in a mandatory lockdown. Cohabitation turns out to be challenging. However, fueled by poetry and lots of wine, they will come closer together in the most surprising way.

Anne Hathaway already had one big movie land on HBO Max with The Witches. The Oscar-winner also recently starred in Dark Waters, The Hustle and The Last Thing He Wanted. As for Chiwetel Ejiofor, the Oscar-nominee has starred in several huge, recent hits including The Lion King, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and The Old Guard. Ejiofor is currently gearing up to reprise his role as Mordo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Originally titled Lockdown, Warner Bros. nabbed the rights to the project during the Toronto film market last year. Production took place in London during the quarantine, similar to Michael Bay's Songbird, which arrived late last year. Locked Down arrives January 14 on the HBO Max streaming app. Be sure to check out the trailer for yourself.