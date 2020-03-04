It is hard to believe that is now been 3 years since the release of Logan, the wonderfully accomplished swan-song of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. One person who has not let the anniversary go unnoticed is fellow comic book movie star Ryan Reynolds, who has used the opportunity to once again have a light-hearted dig at Jackman. Taking to social media, Reynolds displayed once again his natural affinity for Deadpool-style humor.

"Can't believe it's been 3 years since #Logan. The third anniversary is wood, right?"

The hilarious caption was accompanied by a video taken straight out of 2018's Deadpool 2 and shows a scene that makes visual reference to the tragic demise of Wolverine during the finale of Logan. Reynolds' jibes at Hugh Jackman have become quite commonplace over the last few years, with the actor poking fun at him throughout both Deadpool movies, as well as hijacking an interview and even visiting Jackman in a hotel room dressed as Deadpool.

Both Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have been inextricably linked ever since their appearance together in the much-maligned comic book venture, X-Men Origins: Wolverine. The bromance that was forged has since been as unbreakable as Adamantium and has resulted in much hilarity between the two. Fans have been crying out for the characters of Deadpool and Wolverine to crossover for the last several years now, with Reynolds himself stating multiple times that he would love for it to happen sometime down the line. The fact it has not happened on the big screen may indeed by why Reynolds is carrying out the banter battle in real life.

Reynolds' anniversary jibe comes off the back of Hugh Jackman's own social media post yesterday, in which the actor gave thanks for being able to bring Wolverine to life.

"3 years ago, on this day, Logan was released. Thank you for the many (and I really mean many) years of sweat, steamed chicken and the role of a lifetime! #thankful #Wolverine #xmen #Logan"

Jackman first played the beloved character in 2000's X-Men, before going on to play the Wolverine eight more times. However, much to the dismay of fans, all of those portrayals operated under a PG-13 rating. It was not until 2017's Logan that Jackman was able to demonstrate the R-rated brutality of the character. The movie being given an R-rating is more than likely thanks to the success of the first Deadpool movie, which showed studios that comic book characters did not have to be family-friendly every time.

Despite fans wanting to see Hugh Jackman return to the role, he has stated that Logan will be his last time playing the character. Still, rumors continue that he will be back, only this time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Deadpool though lives on, with a third movie starring Ryan Reynolds in the works at Marvel Studios. This comes to us courtesy of Ryan Reynolds' official Instagram account.