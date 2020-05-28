Logan cemented Wolverine's status as one of the most complex superheroes in fiction, and was a fitting swan song for Hugh Jackman's take on the character. But one thing fans missed out on was seeing Jackman in a full, comic-accurate version of the uniform Logan wears in comics and cartoons. During a recent watch party for Logan, the movie's director James Mangold further confirmed that his version of the character never wore the yellow-and-black suit.

"Sorry. He never put it on. We never even made a version of the outfit. Everything about his character as I understand it, would keep him from donning a self promoting "uniform". I'm sure the next incarnation of the Wolverine will go there."

The comic-accurate suit has made only a single appearance in the films, in the final scene of the Unleashed Edition of Mangold's previous take on the character in The Wolverine, all the way back in 2013. But even in that case, Mangold had remained firm as he explained in 2017 why his take on Wolverine would never wear that suit.

"I always feel a certain contingent of fans who are yearning for it. But the biggest block I've had - I'm willing to take the heat for it - is that I can never get past, being a writer for these movies as well, that Logan is the least narcissistic of all the superheroes, any kind I can think of - Marvel, DC or anywhere else. What I mean by that is, who puts a special branded outfit on when they do good deeds? And why?"

The only reason you do it is so you can have some sort of trademarked claim and get credit for what you did. Nothing seems less Wolverine-like than the desire to put on a trademarked outfit , particularly canary yellow, and kind of prance about doing good deeds and have people go, "Oh my God! It's The Wolverine!" At least the Wolverine, as I see him, that's a real struggle for me and always has been. I somehow feel that if somehow we ever put Hugh [Jackman] into one of those outfits, people would not be happy. Essentially, it's something that lives on the page and I'm not sure could live anywhere else."

James Mangold must be given credit for sticking to his gut and refusing to allow Wolverine to put on the suit in his movies, despite the constant demands from fans, and probably the studio as well, considering it would sell more merchandise.

It is also difficult to imagine either Logan, which was essentially a western, or The Wolverine, which was essentially a samurai movie, being a good fit for the costume. Now that the X-Men are set to make their MCU debut, in a universe where colorful costumes are almost required, fans will no doubt finally get to see a comic-accurate costume for Logan. Even if it won't be Hugh Jackman wearing it.

