James Mangold has some very strong negative feelings about post-credit scenes. Post-credit scenes are a way of life now, though they've existed for decades. Marvel has really stepped up the post-credit scene game so much that it has become expected by fans who enjoy seeing the extra bits at the end of a movie. But some people really don't like them and even hate them, which is where Logan director James Mangold comes in. In a recent interview, the director reveals that he is "embarrassed" by the post-credit scenes along with a bunch of other language that we can't print.

While speaking at the 2018 Writers Guild Beyond Words Panel, James Mangold had a lot to say about the post-credit scene culture that we live in today and he did not hold back. Not only does the director find them "embarrassing," but thinks that movies that use them are bad as well. He had this to say.

"The idea of making a movie that would f%$#ing embarrass me, that's part of the anesthetizing of this country or the world. That's further confirming what (audiences) already know and tying in with other f%$#ing products and selling them the next movie while you're making this movie, and kind of all that sh!t that I find really f%$#ing embarrassing. Like, that audiences are actually asking for scenes in end credits when those scenes were first developed for movies that suck, so they put something extra at the end to pick up scores when the movie couldn't end right on its own f%$#ing feet."

Perhaps the director, who was just nominated for an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay, has a bad taste in his mouth from his post-credit experience with The Wolverine setting up X-Men: Days of Future Past. Or maybe he forgot all about that one.

The man behind Wolverine's greatest movie wasn't finished there though. He continued on his rant about post-credit scenes, claiming that fans are now "addicted" to them. Additionally, the director is scared that the post-credit scene will be the future of all movies, which he boils down to a bad habit. Mangold explains.

"Now we've actually gotten audiences addicted to a f%$#ing bonus in the credits. It's f%$#ing embarrassing. It means you couldn't land your f%$#ing movie is what it means. Even if you got 100,000 Twitter addicts who are gambling on what f%$#ing scene is going to happen after the f%$#ing credits it's still cheating. It's just cheating, but there's all sorts of bad habits like that that f%$#ing horrify me, man, that have become de rigueur in the way we make movies and I think the fear of being one of them that did that end then everyone's patting me on the back and I feel like sh!t inside because I know I cheated, is probably the greatest thing that scares the sh!t out of me."

It is now abundantly clear that James Mangold really, really does not like post-credit scenes at all. But there are plenty of people who disagree with the director. A post-credit scene isn't always teasing the next movie or even a movie within the franchise. Guardians of the Galaxy does a good job of balancing humor along with giving away little extra bits of information that actually get people to sit through the credits and see some of the hundreds of names that went into making the movie happen.

James Mangold does not seem open to discuss the matter and he may make a few decent points, but they're cluttered in his rage. Mangold doesn't have to do post-credit scenes by his own decision, but that doesn't mean that his way is the best at all. Sure, Logan ended perfectly and didn't have or need any post-credit scenes, but other movies are a little more lighthearted and enjoy giving the fans something extra. You can read James Mangold's expletive-filled rant over at CinemaBlend.