Logan, surprisingly, was the most-complained about movie in the U.K. in 2017. That may come as a shock, considering that fans and critics alike, almost universally, seemed to love director James Mangold's send-off for Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. Though, in fairness to these various complaints, they aren't necessarily aimed at the movie's quality. Rather, they take issue with the violence depicted in Logan.

The British Board of Film Classification, the organization that issues movie ratings in the U.K., issued their annual report recently. Per that report, 20 official complaints were received about Logan. For the sake of comparison, Deadpool received 51 complaints in 2016 and Spectre, the most recent James Bond movie, earned itself 40 complaints in 2015. So, when looking at those numbers, Logan isn't doing too bad for itself. In the U.S., the movie received an R-rating, which was relatively significant, given that every other X-Men movie to feature Hugh Jackman was rated PG-13. This allowed for the movie to be more violent, but things are handled a bit differently in the U.K. and that's where the genesis of these complaints comes in.

The BBFC has seven different levels of classification for movies, as opposed to how it's done in the U.S. The "U" classification means suitable for all, a "PG" classification means parental guidance, a "12A" classification means suitable for 12 years and over, a "12" classification is also for 12 years and over, but with some more leeway. Then there are the more adult classifications, starting with "15", which is suitable for 15 years and over, "18" which is suitable only for adults and "R18" which is for adult works that can only be played at certain, licensed establishments. With that in mind, here's what the BBFC has to say about the complaints made against Logan.

"Members of the public who wrote in felt that the film's violence was too strong for a 15 classification and would have been more appropriately placed at 18. However, the BBFC classification guidelines permit strong violence at 15, provided it does not dwell on the infliction of pain or injury. While the violence in Logan is strong and frequently bloody, it is also rapidly edited with a focus on action rather than sadism. The film's fantastical setting and super-powered central character further distances the violence from reality, allowing the issue to be acceptable at 15."

Really, this just comes down to an issue of the violence perhaps being too strong for the specific classification given to Logan by the BBFC. The second most-complained about movie, per the BBFFC, was given a 12A classification, the Hindi language epic Padmavat. The movie is a historical drama about the celebrated 13th-century Indian queen Padmini, however, the organization received a total of 12 complaints about the movie, with many saying it "misrepresented a revered figure in India." The BBFC defended the rating saying, "nothing in Padmavat is unacceptable at the 12A category." Complaints or no complaints, the BBFC sticks to its guns. This news was previously reported by The Guardian.