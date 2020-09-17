Logan Paul may have bitten off more than he can chew with his open challenge for a fight, as Floyd "Money" Mayweather Jr. will reportedly step out of retirement to take on the controversial YouTuber in the ring. This week, rumors began hitting the web about a potential bout between Paul and Mayweather set for later this year. While the news has not yet been officially announced, YouTuber Keemstar further fanned the flames when he tweeted to his 2.8 million followers, "Mayweather vs Logan Paul this year! No joke... that's [what a] boxing insider just told me."

Mayweather vs Logan Paul this year!



No joke... that’s boxing insider just told me... pic.twitter.com/uh2UW9Wkdo — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) September 16, 2020

Mike Feinberg of The Fighting News also claims to have verified the rumored match between Paul and Mayweather in a video posted to YouTube on Sept. 12. "Floyd Mayweather Jr. is coming out of retirement and has just officially signed a contract to fight in an exhibition match against Logan Paul," Feinberg says.

"It's signed, it's official. I heard it from a reputable source today and even saw a picture of the signed contract," he adds.

Paul is certainly best known for creating his exploits as a YouTuber, but he has since taken up a boxing career on the side. After beginning with white-collar amateur boxing matches, Paul made his professional debut last year in a bout against British YouTuber KSI. The six-round fight resulted in KSI winning via split decision. This officially places Paul with a professional boxing record of 0-1-0, and yet, if the rumors are true, he'll be taking on an undefeated legend of the sport. Talk about a real underdog story.

On the record, Mayweather has 50 wins with zero losses. Although he has announced his retirement multiple times, the famous fighter is clearly always open to stepping back into the ring for the right opportunity. This includes his latest brawl in 2018 which saw him have a crossover bout with former UFC champion Conor McGregor. After winning via TKO in the tenth round, Mayweather also set the new record for the longest active undefeated streak in a professional career. A loss at this point in Mayweather's record would certainly be a blemish on an otherwise perfect career, but the odds are probably in his favor as his rumored opponent still has yet to win his first professional fight.

Last month, Paul made headlines when he hopped on Twitter and issued an open challenge to any online influencer who could beat him in a legitimate wrestling match. He also offered a $10,000 prize to anyone who would accept. Several pro wrestlers from promotions like All Elite Wrestling and Impact Wrestling responded to the call, but the fight has yet to happen. Still, the buzz did generate a lot of comments on social media from people hoping for Paul to get his comeuppance, noting they'd pay good money to see it happen. Perhaps Mayweather and his team saw that there was a lot of money to be made from the fight, no matter how quickly it might end.

As of now, neither Paul nor Mayweather have publicly commented on the rumors. An official announcement is likely to be made soon now that the cat is out of the bag. The YouTube video shown above comes to us from The Fighting News on YouTube.