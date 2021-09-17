Logan Paul and Jimmy Kimmel are just not getting along very well this week. Back in 2017, Paul appeared as a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live, at the time opening up about some very personal issues. During that interview, Kimmel treated the controversial YouTube star respectfully, and for his part, Paul apparently believed that he had a positive relationship with the late night comic.

This week, things between the two took a turn for the worse after Kimmel took a shot at Paul on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! Recently, former president Donald Trump made a special appearance as a color commentator for a boxing match at the Triller Fight Club, a job that's brought him a hefty paycheck. Kimmel took this opportunity to mock both Trump and Paul by cracking, "Between Logan Paul and Donald Trump, boxing is once again the top source of income for the very worst people in the whole world."

Paul did not find this comment very funny at all. On the Impaulsive podcast on Tuesday, Logan Paul directly addressed what Kimmel said about him, and he had some harsh things to say in response. As the YouTuber turned boxer puts it on the podcast, he didn't mind when Bo Burnham mentioned him in the Netflix special Inside, something he said he understands. However, Kimmel apparently took things a step too far.

"I feel like I'm a very easy butt of a joke. I feel like, often, I'm a butt for sure. I'm upset with Jimmy Kimmel, dude. Bo, Bo I get it. I'm upset with Jimmy Kimmel, for real. J.K., as we call him... I went on his show, I was fortunate enough he invited me on his late night show. I opened up to him. I talked about me missing my testicle, like it was some serious conversation... He went on his show recently and he made a joke, he said me and Donald Trump were the worst people on Earth."

Paul explains that he feels betrayed by Kimmel being so kind to him during their interview, just to openly mock him on television some time later. Now, the gloves seem to be off, as Paul then didn't hold back with saying how he really feels about Kimmel. It's also clear from how heated the YouTuber is getting that he feels really passionate about this situation.

"You f***ing asshole, Jimmy Kimmel! Honestly, Jimmy, f*** you, bro. No, f*** that. How are you about to invite me on your show, and have like a cordial, friendly, familial relationship, and then a year and a half later --- when, by the way, I'm doing well --- f*** you, Jimmy Kimmel. Why now? That is the lamest s*** to me. Your writers are so, so lacking content and creativity they had to do some lame ass Paul joke?"

Paul is known for stirring the pot, such as when he said he could beat Mike Tyson in a fight, but this quarrel with Kimmel is only just heating up. Kimmel has since observed what Paul said about him, and offered a response back on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Kimmel seems to be amused that Paul referred to him as J.K. in his statement, though he also pokes some fun at Paul's testicle injury. The comic does this by referring to a viral tweet from Nicki Minaj in which she claimed her cousin's friend suffered testicle damage due to a vaccine treatment.

"I'm sorry, L.P. I hope we can be bros again, dude. I really do, and I'm sorry about your testicle. I forgot about that. You know what? To make up for it, I'm gonna give you one of my testicles. Or, wait a minute - I just thought of something. Maybe I'll introduce you to Nicki Minaj's cousin's friend. This guy, he's got more testicle than he knows what to do with."

Time will tell if this feud ends up going to the ring, where the Paul brothers have been spending a lot of time lately. Just recently, Logan's brother Jake Paul defeated Tyron Woodley in a boxing match. In any case, don't expect Logan and Jimmy Kimmel to exchange Christmas cards this year.