Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather Jr. finally squared off in the boxing ring on Sunday night after months of promotion and intense feuding between the two. It culminated with an exhibition fight on Showtime pay-per-view, and although many were expecting Logan to lose the bout pretty handily, he went the distance by staying on his feet for all eight rounds. You can take a look at some of the highlights below.

Because this was an exhibition fight and not a sanctioned boxing match, it was essentially a "draw," as no winner was officially announced. This also means Paul's pro boxing record technically remains intact at 0-1, while Mayweather's undefeated record of 50-0 will also remain unchanged. With a much higher percentage of thrown punches landed, Mayweather seems to have gotten the edge, with ESPN scoring the bout 78-74 for Mayweather. Logan Paul also walks away with a moral victory for going the distance with an undefeated boxing legend, not to mention the multi-million dollar payday.

"He's better than I thought he was," Mayweather said of Pau after the fightl. "I was surprised by him tonight. Good work. Good little guy."

Of just main-eventing a boxing pay-per-view with Mayweather, Paul added: "I don't want anyone to tell me anything is impossible ever again. The fact that I'm in here with one of the best boxers of all times proves the odds can be beat."

As for what's next, Mayweather could be taking on Logan's brother Jake. During the buildup to the Logan vs. Mayweather fight, Jake confronted the undefeated boxer at a promotional event. The YouTube star grabbed Mayweather's hat from his head and uttered the phrase "gotcha hat," which he later tattooed on his leg and started selling on merchandise. The incident resulted in Jake getting banned from his brother's fight against Mayweather. Recently, Mayweather teased that his next opponent was "probably Jake" in an interview with TMZ Sports.

"Realistically, he could [fight both brothers], but no ... from a business standpoint, no," Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe also said in a separate interview. "[Floyd] and Logan Paul are gonna have a great exhibition on the 6th of June and the whole world will be entertained."

When asked if Mayweather could be fighting Jake after Logan, Ellerbe added: "Who knows? Who knows what the future might hold? We have a huge, huge event [with Jake's brother against Mayweather]. It's the biggest event in the sport of boxing, and we're just really, really excited."

Either way, Mayweather will have to wait his turn if he wants to fight Jake next. The younger Paul brother has his first fight already scheduled after signing a multi-fight deal with showtime. Jake, who's still undefeated with a pro record of 3-0, will be fighting former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley. The fight marks Woodley's first boxing match, but his official record as a mixed martial artist is 19-7-1.

"Man, I can't wait," Jake said of the fight with Woodley. "This is what I do now. I'm active as hell, and I can't wait to put on a show and really shock the world again. That's what I do: shock the world, every single time. "(I'll be) explosive, electrifying, quick, and really just a boxing clinic. For real, it's gonna be a boxing clinic in there, and you're gonna see me pick apart a 'UFC striker'."

Dear @jakepaul keep the 🧢 I'm taking your head clean off your neck! #GotchaSoulpic.twitter.com/f7Ba8MELJ4 — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) June 1, 2021

"Dear [Jake Paul] keep the [hat] I'm taking your head clean off your neck!" Woodley said to Paul in a tweet promoting the fight.

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley is scheduled for Aug. 28 via Showtime Championship Boxing. We'll see if Jake ends up settling his feud with Mayweather in the ring as well, but that seems more likely than not. The Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather fight was hosted by Showtime and Fanmio.