Trouble seems to follow Logan Paul wherever he goes, and the controversial YouTube star, podcaster, and boxer found more of it when he went out clubbing with friends this week. On Wednesday night, Paul was at the Nightingale in West Hollywood when a group of people started lobbing questions his way about his rumored fight with Mike Tyson. Things eventually got physical, as you can see in the video below.

During the incident, people can be heard continuously asking if Logan Paul is going to fight Mike Tyson, but the YouTuber seems to be ignoring their questions. This prompts one of the hecklers to spout out the phrase, "Are you a p***y, or what?" The man then turns to walk away, but the comment apparently didn't sit well with Paul. Logan aggressively spins the heckler back around before giving him a slap to the head, followed by a couple more as onlookers appear to be shocked.

Before the fight could escalate any further, Paul's Impaulsive podcast partner Mike Majlak hopped into the fray and shoved the heckler further away from Logan. Security then got involved and escorted the man away. Majlak wanted Paul to go back into the club, perhaps out of concern of another confrontation, but the pair were ultimately able to laugh off the situation. The person who was attacked wasn't identified, but they've told TMZ they won't be pressing charges.

People heckling Logan Paul is nothing new. He has had many critics resulting from the controversy he's drawn with his YouTube videos. Since becoming a pro boxer, that has increased with some boxing fans feel he's disrespecting the sport by fighting such big names so early into his career. This includes an exhibition bout with Floyd Mayweather which went all eight rounds, and while Paul didn't knock out Mayweather, he was still praised by some for going the distance with the undefeated boxer.

There have been rumors lately of a fight against Mike Tyson serving as another potential brawl for Paul. In a recent interview with Yahoo Finance, Mike Tyson addressed the potential bout, seemingly dismissing the idea. At first noting that "anything is possible" before bursting into laughter, Tyson seemed to admit that he would be limited in taking on Logan Paul due to the drastic age difference between the two, but he wasn't entirely opposed to it.

"You're talking to me? About taking on [Logan Paul?" Tyson asked, bewildered. "Maybe. I'm an old man, you know? I don't know what I could do now. Anything is possible, you know, because by doing this we have a great exponent of charities to give to so the charities win both way."

Logan Paul has also said on his Impaulsive podcast that he feels Mike Tyson wouldn't be a worthy opponent. He notes that Tyson's "old old," and wouldn't last in a fight with the much-younger rookie boxer. Some fans will obviously debate that, but chances are we haven't seen the last of Logan Paul in the ring just yet. The same can be said for his undefeated brother Jake Paul, who signed a deal with Showtime for more boxing matches on pay-per-view. This news comes to us from TMZ.