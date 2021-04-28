YouTuber Logan Paul and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. will take their issues to the ring this summer. After the planned boxing match was delayed from its original date in February, both fighters have confirmed that the bout is now officially scheduled to go down on June 6 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Organized by Mayweather Promotions, Fanmio, and Showtime, the exhibition bout will be available to watch on Showtime pay-per-view.

In a tweet announcing the news, Paul wrote, "It's finally official... fighting @FloydMayweather at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday, June 6. LET'S F**KING GOOOOOOO

Over on Instagram, Floyd Mayweather Jr. said, "JUNE 6, 2021!!!! #MIAMI Me and Logan Paul will be fighting at the Hardrock Stadium. @mayweatherpromotions @fanmio and @showtimeboxing have come together to bring an epic Event!!! Tickets will be going on sale next week...."

This is a true underdog fight, as Paul is heading into the bout with a pro boxing record of 0-1. He made his pro debut in 2019 in a match against fellow YouTube personality KSI, ultimately losing by split decision. The narrow loss hasn't halted Paul's plans to move up in the boxing world, eventually leading to his challenges to Mayweather for a fight in the ring. Starting his career with an 0-1 record isn't preferable, but defying the odds and defeating Mayweather would be a tremendous win for Paul.

Meanwhile, Mayweather's record as a pro boxer is officially 50-0. After retiring with an undefeated record, Mayweather stepped back into the ring for his 50th fight in 2017 against MMA star Conor McGregor. Though he had a lot to lose by agreeing to the fight, the payoff was well worth it, as Mayweather earned more than $300 for the match. It's not clear at this time how much he'll be getting for his fight against Paul, but the paycheck likely played a big part in his decision to accept the challenge.

Paul has been taunting Mayweather for a long time, essentially begging for the opportunity to fight the boxing legend in a match. Making it clear that he wasn't willing to idly put up with it, Mayweather responded with a tweet in November reminding Paul that he has already came out of retirement to silence McGregor, and he's ready to do the same with Paul.

"These YouTube girls better find some Barbie dolls to play with cause I'm not the one for the kid games," Mayweather said. "3 years ago a fighter from the UFC said my name and I had to put a muzzle on that bitch. @loganpaul can get the same treatment before I go conquer Japan again." In direct response to Mayweather's tweet, Paul wrote "50-1," suggesting he'd be the person to give Mayweather his first loss.

In any case, Paul will get his wish in June when he faces Mayweather in the boxing ring. Time will tell if he ends up getting more than he bargained for. Tickets for the fight will go on sale next week.