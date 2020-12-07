It's official: Floyd Mayweather Jr. is set to fight Logan Paul in a boxing match. Mayweather made the announcement on Instagram, revealing that an exhibition bout against the YouTube personality has been set for Feb. 20. The news comes after unconfirmed reports in September that the two were planning a fight, and Paul publicly spoke about his confidence in defeating Mayweather in a potential fight last month.

"If I caught Floyd with one punch, I would snap this f***er in half," Paul said. "I'm eight inches taller. I'm 40 pounds heavier. I'm half his age. I'm two times as hungry, and ten times as smart," he added. "Bro, think about it - he's got everything to lose. I got nothing to lose. That's it. Mr. Money wants a money fight? Let's f***ing go."

Responding to Paul on Twitter, Floyd Mayweather Jr. also said: "These YouTube girls better find some Barbie dolls to play with cause I'm not the one for the kid games. 3 years ago a fighter from the UFC said my name and I had to put a muzzle on that bitch. [Logan Paul] can get the same treatment before I go conquer Japan again."

These YouTube girls better find some Barbie dolls to play with cause I’m not the one for the kid games. 3 years ago a fighter from the UFC said my name and I had to put a muzzle on that bitch. @loganpaul can get the same treatment before I go conquer Japan again. — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) November 19, 2020

Paul responded to Mayweather's tweet by merely writing, "50-1." Because the Mayweather vs. Paul fight is an exhibition match, the result won't be counted on either fighter's pro boxing records, but Paul still has an incredible opportunity to really establish himself in the sport if he manages to become the first person to overcome the boxing legend.

Officially, Mayweather is undefeated as a professional boxer with a 50-0 record, making him undeniably one of the all-time greatest fighters. The championship boxer retired in 2017 after defeating mixed martial artist Conor McGregor, who was also the UFC Lightweight Champion at the time. Although McGregor was very accomplished in MMA, his fight against McGregor marked his debut as a pro boxer. As is the case with Paul, Mayweather accepted the seemingly-unlikely fight after he had been publicly challenged by McGregor.

Meanwhile, Paul will be stepping into his exhibition match against Mayweather with a pro boxing record of 0-1. He lost his first professional fight to YouTuber KSI by way of split decision, after the two had previously fought to a draw in an amateur white collar boxing match. Although Paul came up short in his first pro fight, he did prove that he can hang in the ring as the fight was rather close. He also proved that he can draw big money with his boxing matches, which would undoubtedly pique Money Mayweather's interest.

Fanmio will be hosting the fight, which will be streamed as a pay-per-view. The first million buys will cost $24.99, and the price will jump continuously until the date arrives in February. It's set to jump to $69.99 by Feb. 11, so if you're interested in the fight, you may want to get that order in sooner rather than later. You can find out more information about the Mayweather vs. Logan Paul fight and order the pay-per-view event now at the official website for Fanmio.