The Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather exhibition bout has been the subject of controversy ever since it was first announced, and after the fight on Sunday night, it continues with concerns that the boxing match may have been "staged." Heading into the Showtime pay-per-view event, most fans seemed to be expecting Paul to get knocked out fairly quickly by Mayweather. He instead went the distance by lasting all eight rounds, and he still came out looking pretty strong for competing with an undefeated boxing legend.

Several rounds into the fight, Paul's fatigue was visibly starting to show. To avoid any knockout blows, the YouTube sensation and social media influencer spent a lot of time clutching Floyd Mayweather Jr. to stay upright. This is not an uncommon tactic used by fighters in pro boxing, but it did lead to at least a couple of observable moments that some fans say show that the exhibition was rigged. Videos of these instances have been floating throughout social media and creating quite a stir.

At one point in the fifth round, a winded Logan Paul can be seen bending down after taking a body shot from Mayweather, seemingly barely able to stand. Some fans say "Money" Mayweather could have easily landed a knockout blow at this time, but instead held back so as not to legitimately hurt Paul. Others might say Mayweather saw the ref stepping in to intervene, but the moment does have people wondering.

Beautiful body shot by Floyd. Logan is CLEARLY injured by this and is leaned over w/ hands down. Floyd could have easily knocked out Logan here. You can actually see Floyd start to rev up a left hook and then stop bc he doesn’t actually want to hurt Logan. #staged#MayweatherPaulpic.twitter.com/uyCe7Gqpi5 — ‘ (@Usernumber55) June 7, 2021

As one fan who shared the video said, "Beautiful body shot by Floyd. Logan is CLEARLY injured by this and is leaned over w/ hands down. Floyd could have easily knocked out Logan here. You can actually see Floyd start to rev up a left hook and then stop bc he doesn't actually want to hurt Logan."

Meanwhile, another instance has further convinced some others that Mayweather really didn't want Logan to lose, for whatever reason. After Paul misses an attempted jab, Mayweather strikes back with a rather vicious punch to the side of the head. It clearly rattles Paul and almost sends him heading to the mat, but clutching Mayweather's arms prevents him from falling over. It could be that Logan managed to grab onto Mayweather just in time, but some are saying that it looks like Floyd is intentionally holding up Paul.

If you know boxing Mayweather has hit him by the ear, he’s going down and Mayweather kept him up. Simple as that! No debate necessary.#MayweatherPaul#Mayweatherpic.twitter.com/NUPsykYRlE — ap (@aagman_p) June 7, 2021

After the fight, even Paul personally said he couldn't help but wonder if Mayweather had "let" him survive the bout. In any case, both fighters did come out for the better at the end of the evening. Mayweather was able to keep control of the fight, though Logan was still established as a legitimate boxing star by hanging with an undefeated boxing legend for so long. That's not to mention the multi-million dollar paydays brought in by both fighters, though the purse was obviously much, much higher for Mayweather.

In his post-fight interview, Paul also said he'd be open to a rematch with Mayweather in the future, but after he sharpens his skills as a pro fighter first. As for Mayweather, he previously suggested that Logan's brother Jake Paul is "probably" who's next. Given how tense things have gotten between those two, that fight could arguably have even more people interested, even if there will undoubtedly be a lot of people calling that fight "fake" as well. You can see what people are saying about the Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather fight on Twitter.

Are there people out there that think the Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather, and all other fights like it, AREN’T rigged? No one can be stupid enough to think that, right? #FloydMayweather#FloydvsLogan — The Guy (@Canada__Dude) June 7, 2021

To say Mayweather could have knocked him out is a big understatement. He could have killed the other clown. Unfortunately, this was rigged for publicity and money. For Paul this is more of the same garbage he indulges in. For the champion it is disgraceful. — Alfonso Rodriguez (@BraveNewWorld57) June 7, 2021

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul behind stage after they rigged a whole match pic.twitter.com/rhi8CCHhTE — trini corn𖤐🇹🇹 (@trinicornz) June 7, 2021

Wow! Mayweather rocked him, with a right hook and then helps him back up to his feet. Yep, not rigged at all...😆 pic.twitter.com/pbvwPar6Rm — Brian76 (@bdrothweiler) June 7, 2021

it's so staged it's not even funny anymore #MayweatherPaulpic.twitter.com/peXqpXMR2U — squid || fan account (@greedymotivez) June 7, 2021