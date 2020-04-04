A week flooded with terrible news continues as it's been reported that the young, talented actor Logan Williams has sadly passed away. A teenage television actor, Williams is perhaps best known for starring as the young Barry Allen in the CW series The Flash. Although no cause of death has yet been revealed, Williams is said to have died suddenly on Thursday. Only days away from his 17th birthday, Williams was just 16 years old.

Marlyse Williams, Logan's mother, tells The Tri-City News she's "absolutely devastated" by his passing. "I am not able to hug my parents who lost their only grandchild," Marlyse adds, noting she's been left to mourn the loss alone due to the recent physical distancing restrictions. Like his fans, Marlyse is also thinking about what could have been with Logan's life and career, making the news all the more heartbreaking. "With his talent and gorgeous looks, Logan had the potential to be a huge star," she says.

An only child, Williams was born in 2003 in Vancouver, British Columbia. Naturally talented, Williams succeeded with his very first audition at the age of 10 when he sought a part in the Hallmark Channel's television movie The Color of Rain which saw him play the role of Jack. From there, other roles started to come in for Williams, Alongside Lily Rabe and Milo Ventimiglia, Williams appeared as Young Elliot in multiple episodes of the horror TV series The Whispers on ABC. He would also appear as Max Johnson in the episode "Plush" of the sci-fi series Supernatural.

Starting in 2014, Williams landed the role of Barry Allen in The Flash as the younger version of the titular hero played by Grant Gustin. He'd appear in the role in many episodes during the show's first and second seasons, making him very memorable to fans of the CW series. "I was so impressed by not only Logan's talent but his professionalism on set," Gustin says in an Instagram post paying tribute to the young actor. The older Barry Allen goes on to add: "My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I'm sure an unimaginably difficult time for them. Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and trying time for us all."

A Hallmark Channel star, Williams also appeared alongside Lori Loughlin in the network's TV series When Calls the Heart. Between 2014 and 2016, Williams played Miles Montgomery, the middle child of Chelah Horsdal's Cat Montgomery. Erin Krakow, who played Elizabeth Thatcher Thornton on the series, also spoke about her former co-star's passing in a tribute post on Twitter. "We'll miss you Logan. I'll always be very proud of you," Krakow writes alongside a video clip of a scene the two had shared together on the series.

During his short time in the business, Williams had also won several awards for his work. This includes winning the 2015 Joey Award for his role as Barry Allen in The Flash and a Best Newcomer nomination at the UBCP/ACTRA Awards. Williams' survivors include his mother, father, grandparents, aunts, and uncles, and our thoughts go out to them at this painful time. May he rest in peace. This news comes to us from The Tri-City News.