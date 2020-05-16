Mother of recently deceased actor Logan Williams has revealed the cause of his death. Logan Williams portrayed the young Barry Allen in The CW series The Flash and sadly passed away at the age of 16 back in April. The world was stunned and mourned his loss along with his mother, Marlyse Williams. Now, Williams has broken her silence in hopes that Logan's story may possibly be able to help others who are in similar situations at the moment.

Logan Williams passed away on April 2nd as the result of a fentanyl overdose, according to Marlyse Williams. He was only days away from his 17 birthday. She also revealed that her son was struggling with opioid addiction for three years. "His death is not going to be in vain," she declares. "He's going to help a lot of people down the road." The news comes after musician Melissa Etheridge's 21-year old son, Beckett, passed away earlier this week from opioid addiction, which effects thousands in the United States each year. There were over 67,000 opioid-related deaths in 2018 alone.

Marlyse Williams says that Logan wasn't a typical child star and that he was on the rise. "He really, really enjoyed the acting," his mom says. "I know there's a stigma of child stars, but he was not a star. He was up and coming." Early on, she believed that it was just a phase that he was going through, but Logan kept at it, even as the pressure started to mount. However, the stress apparently started to get to the young actor. Marlyse says it was, "way too stressful," and Logan took a break. It was at this time when she discovered that Logan was smoking marijuana at the age of 13, which then went on to other drugs. He "was in complete denial because he was so ashamed," she says.

Marlyse says she does not know when Logan started using highly lethal fentanyl. "I did everything humanly possible-everything a mother could do... I did everything but handcuff him to me to try to keep him safe," she says. Marlyse revealed that she last saw Logan on March 30th when they cooked dinner together. "He said to me, 'Mom, I'm gonna get clean. I'm going to get better. And I want my new life to start,'" she remembered. "I just know the last thing we said to each other was, 'I love you.'"

Logan Williams was remembered by The Flash cast as news of his death started to spread. Adult Barry Allen star Grant Gustin shared an image of the two of them, stating, "This picture was early in the filming of The Flash pilot episode back in 2014. I was so impressed by not only Logan's talent but his professionalism on set." John Wesley Shipp tweeted, "Heartsick to learn of Logan Williams' death at 16. He was 100% committed to playing young Barry Allen, and we missed him once we moved past that part of the story." You can check out the rest of the interview with Marlyse Williams over at the NY Post.