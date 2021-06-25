Avengers: Endgame, with its mind-bending take on the time-traveling concept and the mysterious ending, left the audience amazed and dazzled at the same time. While Tony Stark's sacrifice at the end solved the Thanos issue for the Avengers, Steve Rogers' final venture through time and space to put the stones back was somehow confusing and left many questions unanswered. But what a lot of people missed amidst the large battle against Thanos and the enthralling Time Heist, was Loki's mischievous escape from his arrest at Stark Tower in 2012.

In the movie, the defeated Loki (from Battle of New York depicted in The Avengers) grabs the Tesseract and escapes through a portal, while in the actual timeline, he should've been brought to Asgard to serve a sentence, eventually leading to his final fate in Avengers: Infinity War. And that eventually led to theories about what really happens post that small mishap.

Turns out, Marvel Studios had planned for a series to follow that particular event, which would not just give the audience a certain closure on that very sequence but would further cause unprecedented rifts within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But, giving Loki his own series wasn't a decision Marvel came up with after Avengers: Endgame. Writer Michael Waldron, who has penned the show and will also co-write the forthcoming MCU entry, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, that Loki wasn't a newly planned entry when he first joined in as a head writer.

Revealing how he was aware of Loki's mischief in Avengers: Endgame before the film came out, Waldron said in a recent interview, "From very early on, we knew - well, I learned and was told under cover of darkness - what was going to happen in Avengers: Endgame with Loki, and that he was going to disappear through that portal with the Tesseract. And so we knew that was what was going to kick off the events of our story; that's what fans would see in Endgame. Then the question would be where the hell does Loki go? And so, our job became, "Alright, what's on the other end of that portal?"

Turns out, Waldron knew about the script of Avengers: Endgame before the world even watched the film, even though, Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely once told that the sequence involving Loki escaping with the cube was not meant to set up his own series. Well, probably Kevin Feige and his team were eventually planning the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in secret, initiating development on Disney+ originals (which helped the platform gain an unprecedented amount of subscribers and start a streaming war).

Marvel Studios have always shared insights from one film to the writers of the others before release, which calls for multiple productions undergoing at the same time. This has been often reflected since 2017 when Marvel Studios began releasing three films a year. In fact, at one point, Brie Larson shot her sequences for Avengers: Endgame before shooting for Captain Marvel in presence of the latter's director duo Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. With Loki, guess Feige ensured that Avengers: Endgame shall subtly pave a path for a more expanded future of the franchise, and that's why Marvel already has ten series in production besides the entire slate of Phase Three movies in various stages of development.

So, possibly, writers McFeely and Markus weren't aware of what Feige and Marvel Studios' creators had planned (though that's unlikely given their long-term collaboration with the studio), but, they were planning a surprise in hiding for San Diego Comic-Con.

Loki's first episode has premiered on Disney+ as part of the six-part miniseries and has already got the audience hyped with what the show is promising through all the hints and easter eggs placed in there. The trailer has previously promised a complex time-traveling adventure through the multiverse and would delve deeper into Loki's characteristics. Loki will stream new episodes every Friday starting June 9, 2021.