One of the biggest controversies of Avengers: Endgame was the unconventional and questionable use of time travel that ultimately allowed Tony Stark and co defeat Thanos. For decades, time travel has come with a certain set of rules, such as if you change something in the past it will have an effect on the future you return to, but Endgame dispersed with this rule, choosing to create its own version of time travel that did not rely on events happening in a single linear timeline but rather events branching off to create an alternative timeline - maybe we could call it a multiverse.

Now, Loki writer Michael Waldron has revealed that the God of Mischief's Disney+ series will reveal a lot more about how time travel actually works in the MCU, and it looks like we don't know anything yet.

The writer spoke to Vanity Fair about his career, with a hefty part of the interview detailing his work with Marvel. Of course, with Loki being only a week away and fans having as little idea about what to expect, as they did with WandaVision, it was obviously a point of conversation that didn't take long to get to . What was less expected, was Waldron making one particular comment that opened up a whole new way to look at Endgame's explanation of time travel. It is "the way the Avengers understand it."

So what does this mean? That we don't actually know yet what effect travelling in time has within the MCU? Well, yes, because to turn it a slightly different way, we as the audience only know what the Avengers understood about what they were doing after a very brief discussion with the Sorcerer Supreme. Over the six hours of Loki, we will get a better grasp of things, including some points that even the Avengers weren't aware of.

"I can show you what was all over our writers room," he said while he sketched a branched timeline. "We had to create an insane institutional knowledge of how time travel would work within the TVA so the audience never has to think about it again. It was a lot of drawings of squiggly timelines."

In Loki, the TVA are the Time Variance Authority who manages the flow of time and soon catch up with Loki when he starts passing through time with the Tesseract. Actor Tom Hiddleston recently explained that the TVA "is an organization that orders and polices the passage of time. They have predetermined what happens in the past, the present, and the future - in a straight line." Knowing was we know about the manipulation of time used in Endgame, this comes with quite a few implications.

Waldron continued to discuss his approach to the series and making sure that their laws of time would hold up to scrutiny from the ever watchful audiences waiting to find a flaw in the science. "I was always very acutely aware of the fact that there's a week between each of our episodes, and these fans are going to do exactly what I would do, which is pick this apart," the writer said. "We wanted to create a time-travel logic that was so airtight it could sustain over six hours."

How "airtight" it proves to be will be revealed soon enough as fans and nitpickers alike will have the chance to get their first fix of Loki on Wednesday 9th June when it premieres on Disney+.