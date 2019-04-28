Tom Hiddleston's Loki is a beloved character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The character only had a small part in Infinity War after he was killed by Thanos at the beginning of the movie. Ever since then, MCU fans have been wondering if the God of Mischief will show up in Avengers: Endgame with all of the talk of time travel and the Quantum Realm. Additionally, Hiddleston is reprising the character for a Disney+ TV series, but it's unclear at this time when it takes place. There are MAJOR SPOILERS for Avengers: Endgame below, so read ahead at your own risk.

Breaking the mystery, Loki is in Avengers: Endgame, albeit briefly. Tom Hiddleston was spotted in leaked set photos from over a year ago, so we knew he would have at least a small part to play in the movie when Tony Stark, Steve Rogers, and Scott Lang go back to the Battle of New York to obtain the Tesseract. Loki is in these scenes and he is funny and charming in his brief scenes. However, we're left with more questions than answers when it comes to the God of Mischief, which is usually the case when it comes to him.

After past Hulk messes up the initial Avengers: Endgame plan, Loki is able to obtain the Tesseract and escapes captivity. It's never explained where he goes or what happened to him and it's the last time we seem him in the movie. Steve Rogers and Tony Stark have to make some changes to the plan, but according to the time travel rules laid out in Endgame, Loki is still around since this happened in that particular moment. Basically, it looks like Loki may be alive in an alternate universe, unless Rogers went back in time to 2012 during the Battle of New York to return the Tesseract. We'll have to figure out where the Tesseract was returned to.

Loki is never even mentioned again in Avengers: Endgame, which is a glaring omission. With that being said, the Russo Brothers aren't really known for doing things like that, which means this may have just set up the Loki Disney+ TV series. Marvel Studios and Disney have not officially confirmed this development, but it makes a lot of sense and will more than likely make for a more interesting story than a prequel. Regardless, Loki fans should be pretty happy about these recent developments.

After watching the character arc of Loki over the years, MCU fans became invested in Tom Hiddleston's portrayal of the character everybody hated at one time. The details surrounding the Disney+ series are typically under wraps for the time being, but now that Avengers: Endgame is out in theaters, we should get some more information about the show and the whereabouts of the God of Mischief. The Russo Brothers and Marvel Studios will probably let us know what Loki is up to very soon.