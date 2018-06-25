Avengers: Infinity War was heartbreaking to a number of Marvel fans who had to say goodbye to some of their favorite characters. While the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe implies that many of the deaths in Infinity War are not permanent, Tom Hiddleston has now confirmed that his character, Loki, has made his final appearance in the franchise and won't be back for Avengers 4.

While at ACE Comic Con over the weekend, Tom Hiddleston revealed that he learned about Loki's death over two years ago when Infinity War directors Anthony and Joe Russo sat him down to tell him how the movie would open. From there, Hiddleston prepared his performance in Thor: Ragnarok to seemingly wrap up Loki's character arc that began back in 2011, so that when his story came to an end in Infinity War, it would be a fitting conclusion to his story. Here's what Hiddleston had to say.

"So, I've known about that scene for two years. I met with Marvel in May 2016, and they were actually telling me the story of Ragnarok with concept art and images. The Russos came in, and I introduced myself. So, all four of us sat down, and they said this is how Infinity War begins... My whole journey through making Thor: Ragnarok, I knew this was coming. By the end of Thor: Ragnarok, Loki has been accepted as Thor's brother again... When I came to shoot the scene in Infinity War, I think it's very powerful he calls himself an Odinson, and that closes the whole journey of Loki and what he can do. [Loki's death] set the stakes up emotionally. It takes the stakes up dramatically. You know that Thanos is someone who's more dangerous than anyone we've seen before."

While Hiddleston did not come out and say "Loki is dead for good," his comments certainly implied that. Bringing Loki back from the dead would seemingly ruin his character arc over the past couple years. Since the release of Avengers: Infinity War, many Marvel fans theorized that Loki had ulterior motives in his final scene, and actually faked his death as he had done before. Unfortunately, Tom Hiddleston himself has seemingly disproved this idea. As sad as it may be, it's safe to say that Loki Laufeyson is gone for good in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Regardless, it would still be interesting to see Loki return from the dead later down the road. In the comics, even after seemingly being permanently dead, he has returned in other forms, once as a woman, and another time as a teenaged version of himself who joined the Young Avengers. It would be intriguing to see one of these arcs come out on screen. Unfortunately, it would ruin the conclusive arc that Hiddleston portrayed over the past two years, so maybe it's better off if we don't see Loki return at all.

All in all, Tom Hiddleston's revelation at ACE Comic Con is heartbreaking for a number of Marvel fans who loved Loki, but it works from a storytelling perspective. Avengers: Infinity War included a lot of death, and it would make the movie feel pointless if every single death was reversed later in the series. Some things need to be permanent, and based on Hiddleston's comments, Loki's death will not be reversed.