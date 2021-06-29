The latest episode of Loki revealed that the God of Mischief is bisexual, and director Kate Herron celebrated the moment. Since coming on board the production Disney+ series, Herron had sought to work Loki's bisexuality into the story in some way. She saw this goal realized in the third episode, titled Lamentis, and couldn't be any prouder. Taking to Twitter, the director shared some screenshots of the scene while expressing the importance of making it happen.

From the moment I joined @LokiOfficial it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual. It is a part of who he is and who I am too. I know this is a small step but I’m happy, and heart is so full, to say that this is now Canon in #mcu#Loki ???????????? pic.twitter.com/lz3KJbewx8 — Kate Herron (@iamkateherron) June 23, 2021

"From the moment I joined Loki it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual," Herron says. "It is a part of who he is and who I am too. I know this is a small step but I'm happy, and heart is so full, to say that this is now Canon in [the MCU]."

In the episode [Warning: SPOILERS], Sylvie, aka Lady Loki (Sophia Di Martino) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) wind up trapped on a faraway moon that's about to be destroyed in the year 2077. Working together to escape, the two end up having some deep conversations that touch on their personal lives. Sylvie reveals that she has maintained a "serious long-distance relationship with a postman" while hopping across time. That's when the subject turns to Loki's love life.

"How about you?" Sylvie asks. "You're a prince. Must have been would-be princesses. Or perhaps another prince." To this Loki responds with, "A bit of both. I suspect the same as you."

Landing Loki was a dream job for Herron, who was obsessed with the character prior to her involvement. Once she caught wind of Marvel Studios developing a series about the God of Mischief for Disney+, she embarked on a campaign to direct the show. Fortunately, the studio saw Herron's passion for the material and knew that Loki would be in good hands with her at the helm. Referring to the series as a "dream" job, the director spoke about how hard she tried for the gig in a recent interview with The Verge.

"I always wanted to direct stories that are big scale and fantastical worlds," she said. "I just wanted to be part of whatever this character's next chapter was going to be and see what they were going to do with him. So I pursued Marvel very heavily, I would say, for this job. I was very keen."

With Herron serving as the director for the first season, Loki was developed for Disney+ by Michael Waldron, who also served as head writer. It follows Tom Hiddleston reprising his role as Loki with the God of Mischief traveling through time to help the Time Variance Authority stop a greater threat. The series also stars Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Tara Strong, Sasha Lane, and Owen Wilson.

The first three episodes of Loki are streaming on Disney+. New episodes are released on Wednesdays, and there are three episodes left to go for the season. There will be much more to come, as a second season of the series is already in development.