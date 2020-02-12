The cast for Marvel's Loki continues to grow as Gugu Mbatha-Raw has been tapped to star alongside Tom Hiddleston in the Disney+ show. This is one of a new batch of shows in the works that will be heavily connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as opposed to shows like Cloak and Dagger and Runaways, or the Netflix series like Daredevil and Luke Cage. Now, as production nears, the studio is begging to piece together the ensemble.

According to a new report, Gugu Mbatha-Raw has been tapped for an undisclosed role in Loki. As is often the case with Marvel projects at this stage, no details are being made available about her character, but it's said she'll be playing a lead. Beyond that, it's anyone's guess how she'll factor in. The only other actor who has been confirmed for the show so far other than Mbatha-Raw is Owen Wilson (Wedding Crashers, The Grand Budapest Hotel), who is also said to be playing a major part, but character details are under wraps for him as well.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw has been on the upswing in Hollywood over the last few years. The actress posted a huge year in 2019, starring in Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance on Netflix, as well as the critically-heralded The Morning Show for Apple TV+. Some of her other credits include Miss Sloane, Beauty and the Beast and The Cloverfield Paradox. In addition to her roles on the small screen in 2019, she also starred in Edward Norton's Motherless Brooklyn. Starring in a big Marvel show, whatever her role ends up being, should provide a massive boost to her profile. Especially since that could open the door for her to appear in the movies down the road.

Plot details are largely being kept under wraps, but Loki will center on the trickster God after the events of Avengers: Endgame, in which, he made off with the Tesseract. It's said that the show will hop around to different time periods. But we do know that his ultimate fate is death at the hands of Thanos, which we witnessed in Infinity War. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige is producing the show. Filming is currently underway in Atlanta. We were recently treated to a very brief bit of footage, which showcased Loki in a prison, threatening to burn the place down.

Other shows currently in the works for Disney+ include The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Hawkeye, She-Hulk, Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel. These shows will become an increasingly important part of the larger MCU and hardcore fans who wish to keep up with all the goings-on will need to tune in once they arrive on Disney+. Loki does not yet have a release date set, but the show is set to arrive in spring 2021. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. This news comes to us via Deadline.