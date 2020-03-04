Tom Hiddleston is back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the Loki Disney+ series. New set photos show his return and tease the arrival of Lady Loki, who has been speculated about quite a bit over the last few months. Hiddleston's Loki didn't make it out of Infinity War alive after trying to trick Thanos at the beginning of the movie. In the end, Loki turned out to be a hero, which is something that MCU fans did not see coming when the character was first introduced on the big screen.

Avengers: Endgame showed fans that the Loki from the past is alive and well, thanks to the Tesseract. This is how the Loki series is possible, which will show Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief throughout different moments in world history. In the set images, Loki is in regular clothes, not his usual costume. He's in office attire and appears to be under arrest by the Time Variance Authority. Loki also has what looks like the T.V.A.'s logo on his jacket.

The Time Variance Authority was teased in the first official footage from the Loki show coming to Disney+, which debuted during the Super Bowl earlier this year. When it was revealed that Sophia Di Martino had joined the cast, there was a lot of speculation over who she would be playing. Many MCU fans believed that she would either be playing Lady Loki or Enchantress. As the set photos show, it now looks like Di Martino is playing Lady Loki. She's wearing baggy clothes over what appears to be a green costume with a gold neckline, just like Loki's.

MCU fans are very excited to see Tom Hiddleston back for the Loki series. While it won't be the first of the new Marvel shows to be released, it is probably the most anticipated amongst fans, especially since everybody assumed the character was dead. As for who else will appear in the Disney+ series, that is unclear at the moment. It is possible that the show will set up Loki's return to the big screen, since Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has said that the new shows will be incorporated in the movies too.

Loki could end up finding a place in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, though that has yet to be confirmed. Whatever the case may be, Tom Hiddleston is back after largely sitting out for Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Now, the focus is on him and the kind of trouble he can get into throughout world history. The Loki Super Bowl trailer showed us that he may already be captures. There's quite a lot for Loki to do, so it will be interesting to see what ends up making it into the show when it airs next year. You can check out the Loki set photos below, thanks to the Cosmic Twitter account.

