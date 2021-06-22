We're only two episode into the new series, Loki, and already fans are speculating on how the show's use of time manipulation, the multiverse theory and use of various times from the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will impact the future of the MCU. With all of this in mind, head writer, Michael Waldron spoke to ComicBook.com and explained how the series is a stand-alone story in its own right, but also most definitely a precursor to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Considering we have already heard the multiverse mentioned, and the madness that can be caused by allowing the multiverse to run amok, I think there are very few who would not see the connections.

The first episode of Loki took us back to that pivotal point in 2012, when during the Avengers' attempts to gain infinity stones, they inadvertently led to the Avengers Assemble version of Loki being able to escape custody and seemingly his fateful path to his eventual death at the hands of Thanos. However, it was soon clear that things are never this clear, and soon we were being treated to a detailed explanation of how timelines in the MCU are controlled by a power so great they use infinity stones as paperweights.

By the end of the episode, we know more about the possible Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline and how anomalies are kept in check, the multiverse and the type of devastating war it could lead to, and other little snippets of information that will no doubt be developed on further down the line. According to Waldron, this was pretty much the plan all along, and in writing the series he hoped to clear up some time travel questions raised by Endgame and make the whole thing as tight as possible to the scrutiny it was going to come under from fans.

"I think everybody will have a better idea of that when on the other end of it," Michael Waldron said in relation to Doctor Strange 2 connections, the script for which is also by Waldron. "I'll just say that our charge and the goal from the beginning was telling a complete, thrilling story that can stand alone, and by the end of it, we'll see what we blew the lid on."

"From day one, we were like, 'Look, this thing should be as vital as a movie.' There was no cap on our imagination, or on what we could do or what we couldn't do because it was on Disney+," Waldron continued, "As far as we were concerned, we were telling the next, most important chapter in the MCU. And so, that meant, 'Yeah, let's get Infinity Stones in there.'"

In previous interviews, Walden has revealed that the series will have ramifications on the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward, which is similar to both previous Marvel Disney+ series'. WandaVision, while telling its own story, introduced a transformed Scarlet Witch in preparation for her Doctor Strange 2 role, while Falcon and The Winter Soldier set up, as was quite predicable from the start, Sam Wilson taking over the mantle of Captain America permanently. What purpose Loki has served by the end of its run remains to be seen. You can guarantee that once it is done, anticipation for the coming slate of Phase Four Marvel movies will be on the rise once again. New episodes of Loki drop on Wednesday on Disney+. This news originated at ComicBook.com.