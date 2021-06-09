Shortly ahead of the premiere of Loki, Owen Wilson's debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was teased in a sneak peek video promoting the show. With great anticipation from Marvel fans, Loki makes its world premiere this week, exclusively on Disney+. It will see the return of MCU fan favorite Tom Hiddleston to reprise his role as the God of Mischief, but as you can see in the video below, Loki will be simultaneously marking the first MCU project for Wilson.

"This is the first time for me in the Marvel Universe. They first spoke to me about Iron Man, and Captain America, and even Hulk. I was like, 'Well, you know, I don't know.' I'm just kidding," Owen Wilson says in the video with a laugh. He also spoke about what it was like to work with co-star Tom Hiddleston, who went through great lengths to ensure Wilson knew all about the story that he was stepping into.

"Tom would take us through the world and the different movies," Wilson added. "We called them the 'Loki lectures.' I ended up just sort of writing down some of the stuff he said, and I think that even worked its way, sometimes, into dialogue. I really like the whole look, the sets, and the costumes. Let that do the heavy lifting!"

Loki picks up after the events of Avengers: Endgame, revealing that the God of Mischief has fractured his timeline and spawned an alternate version of himself. He is then faced with having his existence erased completely or working to restore the timeline by traveling throughout history. Wilson plays Mobius M. Mobius, an agent working with the Time Variance Authority who specializes in investigating particularly dangerous "time criminals." Director Kate Herron has referred to him as a "hard-boiled detective" type.

Meanwhile, Wilson could end up revisiting another role from his career for a reported sequel that has a lot of people talking. Specifically, there's a Wedding Crashers movie that's in the early works that would bring back Wilson alongside his co-star from the first movie, Vince Vaughn. While the project doesn't quite have a green light just yet, Wilson recently provided an update to Collider that seems pretty promising.

"Yeah, there is a script and David Dobkin - who directed the first one - has been working on it, and we've been talking about it," he explained. "It's been nice talking to Vince, and it's one of those movies that really seemed to connect with people. If we can come up with something we think could be great, then I'm sure we'll do it."

On when filming could start, the actor added: "Someone said August, and I don't see that happening. I think before anything, it's making sure that everybody felt we had a great story."

Time will tell on Wedding Crashers 2, but Wilson's debut in the MCU is imminent.Loki will premiere on June 9 exclusively on Disney+. Though the series will only consist of six episodes, there will be more where that came from, as the show has a second season that's reportedly already in development. The new featurette for Loki comes to us from Marvel Entertainment.