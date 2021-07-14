Loki ended its first season in a powerful way on Wednesday, and it wasn't long after the finale for the hashtag #ThankYouTomHiddleston to start trending. Following WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki is the third Marvel Studios series on Disney+ to expand the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series brings back Tom Hiddleston as the God of Mischief, marking the latest project for the actor who's already spent the past decade in the role of Loki.
By the end of Loki season 1, Marvel fans were loving Hiddleston's Loki even more so than ever. Many fans who watched the finale have since been taking to Twitter to shower Tom Hiddleston with praise while thanking him for expertly playing such a fantastic character over the past ten years. With thousands of fans joining in every hour as more and more finish Loki on Wednesday, the viral hashtag #ThankYouTomHiddleston is growing very quickly in popularity.
"For me the best tv show of marvel; with incredible development and bringing back my favourite character to life #ThankYouTomHiddleston," tweets one Marvel fan.
"#ThankYouTomHiddleston for making the last decade of my life better, you're amazing!" another tweet reads.
One fan said, "Thank you for playing this wonderful character for the past ten years :) it has always been a joy to watch him on screen. #ThankYouTomHiddleston."
Another fan adds: "With these series I have everything I want and more. This man will always be my number one #ThankYouTomHiddleston."
"#ThankYouTomHiddleston for the beautiful, glorious performance during the Loki series. We all admire your hard work & dedication to this character," says someone else.
And another tweet reads: "ohh i'm gonna cry tom literally deserves this and so much more. i love him and thank him for his commitment to the role of loki for the past decade #ThankYouTomHiddleston."
Those six episodes of Loki sure went by quickly, but the good news is we definitely haven't seen the last of Hiddleston in the role. Immediately after the finale hit Disney+, it was announced that a second season of the show was officially in development. Given the events of the season finale, without getting too heavy into spoiler territory here, Loki also sets up for Hiddleston to appear in some capacity in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
Hiddleston has come a long way since first getting cast in the role of Loki for his MCU debut. At the time, Hiddleston was a relatively unknown actor when debuted in Thor in 2011. Fast forward ten years and he's one of the world's most beloved actors following the success of his own hit TV show. Even better, Hiddleston isn't going anywhere with another season of Loki already in the works, so here's to many more years to come with the God of Mischief on both the big and small screens.
All six episodes of Loki season 1 are now streaming on Disney+. It's unclear when the second season is expected to arrive on the streaming service. Though it's not guaranteed Loki will appear, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is also set for a March 2022 release. Meanwhile, you can see what other fans are saying about Hiddleston's performance on the series and elsewhere in the MCU on Twitter.