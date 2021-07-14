Loki ended its first season in a powerful way on Wednesday, and it wasn't long after the finale for the hashtag #ThankYouTomHiddleston to start trending. Following WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki is the third Marvel Studios series on Disney+ to expand the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series brings back Tom Hiddleston as the God of Mischief, marking the latest project for the actor who's already spent the past decade in the role of Loki.

By the end of Loki season 1, Marvel fans were loving Hiddleston's Loki even more so than ever. Many fans who watched the finale have since been taking to Twitter to shower Tom Hiddleston with praise while thanking him for expertly playing such a fantastic character over the past ten years. With thousands of fans joining in every hour as more and more finish Loki on Wednesday, the viral hashtag #ThankYouTomHiddleston is growing very quickly in popularity.

"For me the best tv show of marvel; with incredible development and bringing back my favourite character to life #ThankYouTomHiddleston," tweets one Marvel fan.

For me the best tv show of marvel; with incredible development and bringing back my favourite character to life #ThankYouTomHiddlestonpic.twitter.com/RgmnrJZ3ra — Azulitos (@Azulitos4) July 14, 2021

"#ThankYouTomHiddleston for making the last decade of my life better, you're amazing!" another tweet reads.

#ThankYouTomHiddleston for making the last decade of my life better, you’re amazing! pic.twitter.com/YiRWUh2PN5 — chrissy ४ ✨ | in my kang era | watched black widow (@issalokivibe) July 14, 2021

One fan said, "Thank you for playing this wonderful character for the past ten years :) it has always been a joy to watch him on screen. #ThankYouTomHiddleston."

Thank you for playing this wonderful character for the past ten years :) it has always been a joy to watch him on screen. #ThankYouTomHiddlestonpic.twitter.com/sJzVN7FClO — GLORIOUS PURPOSE ४ Loki Spoilers (@Chillyteets) July 14, 2021

Another fan adds: "With these series I have everything I want and more. This man will always be my number one #ThankYouTomHiddleston."

With these series I have everything I want and more. This man will always be my number one #ThankYouTomHiddlestonpic.twitter.com/MXzLb4wywC — ƈɦɨƈɦɛռ ???? (@carlaenrico) July 14, 2021

"#ThankYouTomHiddleston for the beautiful, glorious performance during the Loki series. We all admire your hard work & dedication to this character," says someone else.

#ThankYouTomHiddleston for the beautiful, glorious performance during the #Loki series. We all admire your hard work & dedication to this character ???????????? pic.twitter.com/A8i7sNvjEn — ४ Amberlea loves Loki ४ ☀️ (@to_be_soxloki) July 14, 2021

And another tweet reads: "ohh i'm gonna cry tom literally deserves this and so much more. i love him and thank him for his commitment to the role of loki for the past decade #ThankYouTomHiddleston."

ohh i’m gonna cry tom literally deserves this and so much more. i love him and thank him for his commitment to the role of loki for the past decade #ThankYouTomHiddlestonpic.twitter.com/8DOGlwyxpt — mel (@l0kisdaggerz) July 14, 2021

Those six episodes of Loki sure went by quickly, but the good news is we definitely haven't seen the last of Hiddleston in the role. Immediately after the finale hit Disney+, it was announced that a second season of the show was officially in development. Given the events of the season finale, without getting too heavy into spoiler territory here, Loki also sets up for Hiddleston to appear in some capacity in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Hiddleston has come a long way since first getting cast in the role of Loki for his MCU debut. At the time, Hiddleston was a relatively unknown actor when debuted in Thor in 2011. Fast forward ten years and he's one of the world's most beloved actors following the success of his own hit TV show. Even better, Hiddleston isn't going anywhere with another season of Loki already in the works, so here's to many more years to come with the God of Mischief on both the big and small screens.

All six episodes of Loki season 1 are now streaming on Disney+. It's unclear when the second season is expected to arrive on the streaming service. Though it's not guaranteed Loki will appear, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is also set for a March 2022 release. Meanwhile, you can see what other fans are saying about Hiddleston's performance on the series and elsewhere in the MCU on Twitter.

#thankyoutomhiddleston for being the man of my dreams and giving us a great show after ten years of loving your work. pic.twitter.com/9sU573wPzC — Katie // sylki is love, sylki is life (@katieskrsgard) July 14, 2021

I love you so much, such an amazing actor and brillaint human being, see you in second season Mister Hiddleston #ThankYouTomHiddlestonpic.twitter.com/VJQcdKHldl — Kai | permission to dance (@jkasloki) July 14, 2021

#ThankYouTomHiddleston@twhiddleston#Loki The word has not yet been invented to describe you. You are unique. I love you so much, thank you for your art. An unconditional fan from Argentina pic.twitter.com/vXoH4VzWEG — Cele Millerr (@celemiller) July 14, 2021

just tom hiddleston in this scene,, i was speechless pic.twitter.com/SNkvjPVXTV — blink blonk the loki stan (@blinkblonk9) July 14, 2021

I love you with all my heart, you're my inspiration????#ThankYouTomHiddlestonpic.twitter.com/I7TlbZ2jcQ — Kai | permission to dance (@jkasloki) July 14, 2021

#ThankYouTomHiddleston for being an AMAZING LOKI and I cannot wait to see you in future marvel movies and loki season 2!!! pic.twitter.com/peEPSsSoxv — ThemeParkWizard (@theme_wizard) July 14, 2021

#ThankYouTomHiddleston for these 10 years. A villain that became a hero. Always in my heart (and on my skin) ???????? #Lokipic.twitter.com/9P4DfIqHZ7 — sofi ⚡️ (@SofiiPeroni) July 14, 2021