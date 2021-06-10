In a magical twist befitting of The God of Mischief himself, Loki has turned out to be the biggest series on Disney+ yet. Samba TV, which measures streaming viewership in 3 million terrestrial smart TV households for at least five minutes, reported that Wednesday night's premiere of the Tom Hiddleston-starring series drew 890,000 U.S. households. This would set the record as the "largest U.S. premiere-day audience of any of Marvel's Disney+ shows."

"Clearly, the growing number of household tuning in on Day 1 proves that the Marvel Disney+ series are growing in momentum," Samba TV reports.

The 890K numbers are pretty far ahead of the premiere episodes of previous Marvel shows that debuted on Disney+ this year. WandaVision premiered to 655K households while The Falcon and the Winter Soldier drew 759K with its first episode. The new Loki episode is also above teh four-day premiere weekend total for Cruella on the streamer, though that movie cost an extra $30 for subscribers to watch.

Ultimately, Samba TV would also clock 1.7 million households for the Falcon and the Winter Soldier's first weekend and 1.6 million for WandaVision for its three-day weekend. Those shows very quickly grew in popularity after their premiere episodes first streamed, and it seems that Loki had a particularly strong turnout right from the start. It has certainly helped that the previous two shows on Disney+ from Marvel Studios were so well-received by fans.

Loki stars Tom Hiddelston as the God of Mischief, reprising his role from the MCU that he's been playing for the past decades. Owen Wilson co-stars as Mobius M. Mobius, an agent with the Time Variance Authority, which marks Wilson's debut in the MCU. The show also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Eugene Cordero as Casey, and Tara Strong as the voice of Miss Minutes.

Michael Waldron created the series and serves as head writer. Kate Herron directed each of the first season's six episodes. There's also some potential that both Marvel Studios and Disney see in the series, as talk of a second season has already begun. Marvel Studios producer Nate Moore has also teased that the storylines of Loki could easily branch out into an ongoing series. That's not the plan with all of these Marvel shows, as Elizabeth Olsen has confirmed that WandaVision is a one-off.

"The one that comes to mind - and that probably isn't a secret - I think there's a lot of storytelling in Loki that's really irreverent and clever and cool, but also lends itself to multiple seasons in a way where it's not a one-off," Moore said of the series, per IndieWire. "Tom Hiddleston, I think, is doing some of his best work on that show. It really is kind of amazing. I think of all the great stuff he's done, but this show is going to show such different sides and really the true scope of his range. I think that show is going to surprise a lot of people."

Loki premiered on June 9, and new episodes of the series will be released on subsequent Wednesdays on Disney+. WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier can also be streamed in their entirety. This news comes to us from Deadline.

https://deadline.com/2021/06/loki-first-day-viewership-scores-record-for-disney-marvel-series-per-samba-tv-1234773100/