The first reactions to Marvel's next foray into serial storytelling, the Disney+ series Loki, are in and so far, it's looking like another smash hit for the unstoppable comic book movie studio. Created by Michael Waldron for the streaming service, Loki once again features Tom Hiddleston as an alternate version of the titular God of Mischief who is tasked with fixing the timeline.

We begin with Brandon Katz, Observer, who praised the series for being Marvel's first purely entertaining show after the heavy-hitting WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, calling Loki a "a cheeky action comedy" as opposed to the mystery box undertakings of the former or the more contemporary themes of the latter.

WandaVision was meant to be a mystery box of sorts, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier made statements on race and legacy. I think #Loki is designed to be the most purely entertaining Marvel series thus far, at least based on the first two episodes. It’s a cheeky action comedy... pic.twitter.com/iHIyDhsgyY — Brandon Katz (@Great_Katzby) June 6, 2021

Katz went on to describe Loki as "very much a screwball detective story that happens to feature time travel while teeing up the MCU's new focus on multiversal elements. It's almost a slanted whodunnit with a shit eating grin. I really enjoy it thus far."

These sentiments were continued by The Direct's Jack McBryan, who found the Disney+ series' opening episodes to be the best from Marvel so far.

"I don't really know where to start praising #Loki, so I'll just say it's IMO the strongest opening for a Disney+ show to date, the writing and directing are on another level. Shoutout to @iamkateherron, @michaelwaldron and @twhiddleston for continuing to push the bar in the MCU."

"#LOKI is exactly what I wanted it to be: funny, weird, and exciting television," said Liz Shannon Miller from Collider, with John Campea of The John Campea Show adding that "The @LokiOfficial show is outstanding. Marvel continues to change things up, this is unlike anything they've done before. A focus on the god of mischief that gives us our best look at his character, his fears, his insecurities and his glorious purpose."

Cinemablend's Eric Eisenberg meanwhile could not get enough of the series' weirdness and cinematic scope.

Watched the first two episodes of #Loki, and smiled from ear to ear the whole time. Off the charts weirdness meets a wonderful cinematic scope, and Tom Hiddleston is at his charismatic/enigmatic best. Thus far, it's very much the show that the MCU's greatest villain deserves. pic.twitter.com/3YZ8mMzevB — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) June 6, 2021

By far the most trending element of the series is the pairing of Tom Hiddleston's Loki with Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, an agent of the Time Variance Authority (TVA) who specializes in the investigations of particularly dangerous time criminals. Shannon McGrew, Nightmarish Conjurings found the pair quickly emerging as one of the series' main highlights.

"The chemistry btwn Hiddleston & Wilson is a match made in Asgard allowing for a unique but untrustworthy friendship to unfold."

"Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson are glorious together," says Brandon Davis, ComicBook.com. "Hiddleston brings every bit of cunning charm back to Loki. Wilson is surprisingly delightful in the MCU. That classic soft confidence makes his Mobius a blast to watch. These two together are just great." Collider's Christina Radish meanwhile added that they "Love the snarky bromance between #TomHiddleston and #OwenWilson."

I've seen the first 2 episodes of #Loki & I'm LOVING it so far. It's a time-traveling detective show that's laying groundwork for the MCU multiverse while also being about identity & confronting ugly truths about ourselves. The Tom Hiddleston/Owen Wilson bromance is my favorite pic.twitter.com/w9yLLHGEHJ — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 6, 2021

Some have even compared the duo with classic sci-fi partnerships from the past, with Rob Keyes from Screen Rant saying, "I'll add that the way Owen Wilson's Mobius deals with Loki is hilarious. The show is heavy on dialogue and intimate scenery and that works so well for this. It's like X-Files for those two."

... and them on screen together is something we should hope lasts for several seasons.



Marvel's time-travel rules & explanations are still mega questionable and there's a layer of mystery which I hope leads to something bigger and more detailed since the TVA is so weird. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/PHcDLdHzBk — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) June 6, 2021

Screen Rant's Alex Leadbeater though had a few issues with Loki's opening episodes, stating that there was too much "exposition in sit-down convos" and thus "less narrative momentum". Though he was quick to add that the set-up had intrigued him.

Watched first 2 eps of #Loki and am intrigued, if not fully engaged. Lots of exposition in sit-down convos, less narrative momentum. Leans heavily on MCU lore, and has an exciting world built on top of that. Very first-act of a 6-hour movie - hope it delivers on the set-up. pic.twitter.com/MlKo76LoA4 — Alex Leadbeater (@ADLeadbeater) June 6, 2021

Minor criticisms aside, the praise continued to role in courtesy of Eric Italiano, Bro Bible, who described the Marvel series as, "Sharp dialogue, sneaky emotional plot points, great range from Hiddleston, awesome score, definite crime thriller vibe. It's a crash course in multiverse rules." The positivity (and classic sci-fi comparisons) carried on with Ethan Anderton of Slash Film saying, "It's like MEN IN BLACK meets DOCTOR WHO, but with a 1960s MAD MEN aesthetic instead of a corporate future style."

There were even more comparisons sure to have fans excited from Perri Nemiroff, Collider.

A big ol' YAY for the Beetlejuice vibes of the TVA! After two episodes, #Loki looks like it's VERY much my thing. Fascinated by the TVA and the timeline rules I'll no doubt obsess over. And love how the story is challenging Loki to assess/reassess his actions. pic.twitter.com/raD9QC78O1 — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) June 6, 2021

Variety's Courtney Howard even went so far as to compare elements of Loki with Terry Gilliam's seminal black comedy, Brazil, which frankly sounds perfect for a time-hopping adventure with Hiddleston's mischievous Asgardian.

I honestly can’t wait to restart weekly MCU-related “appointment TV” with #Loki. It does a terrific job balancing its mystery adventure with the humor and character-driven action. Production design is another highlight, immersing us in its world. — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) June 6, 2021

The classic comparisons kept coming courtesy of Rotten Tomatoes' Editor-in-Chief, Joel Meares, who said, "Have seen the first 2 eps of #Loki and they're... bleeping brilliant. A gripping detective tale - with flourishes of Fincher, from Mindhunter to Zodiac/Se7en (really). But, plenty of mischief and laughter, too. The production design is KILLER. Amped for ep 3. Bring it."

And, of course, there has been plenty of praise for Tom Hiddleston's central performance in a role he has been owning since his debut back in 2011.

#Loki has hands down my favorite first TV episode for Marvel Studios yet.



Tom Hiddleston is just too good in the role, picking up 2012’s Loki instantly. He’s brilliant.



Early exposition comes with awesome details for MCU fans. I really like the start. Lots of potential here! pic.twitter.com/wY6HiYzGHC — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) June 6, 2021

Screen Rant's Molly Freeman also could not help but praise Hiddleston, and thoroughly enjoyed the actor and character be given their own project.

I am burdened with glorious purpose...to tell you I've seen the first two episodes of #Loki & they are a BLAST!! Tom Hiddleston is excellent, it's so fun to see him really revel in this role. Owen Wilson is also super delightful. Marvel delivers a true sci-fi, time travel romp. pic.twitter.com/NdKCSO6XbP — molly freeman (@mollyrockit) June 6, 2021

While time-travelling and getting himself into all manner of mischief in this lighter Marvel offering, Loki does still find time to explore some deeper themes, as summed up by Fandango's Erik Davis; "It's a time-traveling detective show that's laying groundwork for the MCU multiverse while also being about identity & confronting ugly truths about ourselves."

Loki picks up with the beloved character after stealing the Tesseract during the events of Avengers: Endgame. An alternate version of Loki is brought to the mysterious Time Variance Authority (TVA), a bureaucratic organization that exists outside of time and space and monitors the timeline. They give Loki a choice: face being erased from existence due to being a "time variant", or help fix the timeline and stop a greater threat. Loki ends up trapped in his own crime thriller, traveling through time and altering human history.

The series also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, a former Hunter of the TVA who rose from the ranks to become a respected judge, and Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, a high-ranking Hunter of the TVA alongside Hiddleston and Wilson.

Loki is scheduled to premiere on June 9, 2021, with the first season consisting of six episodes. The story will be part of Phase Four of the MCU, and a second season is already in development.