It's now over a week since Jonathan Majors made his surprise appearance as He Who Remains in the finale of Loki, and the actor has finally spoken about the character and how the next time we see him Kang, he will not be the same as the variant portrayed in Loki. Speaking about the role in the new short documentary Assembled which is now on Disney+.

Jonathan Majors' appearance in the show was held back right up into the episode aired, and when it came it was certainly a different introduction to Kang The Conqueror than many expected. He Who Remains was giddy, playful and seemingly quite benevolent when compared to many Marvel villains, but that exactly how this iteration was mean to come across, thanks to his eons of isolation at the end of time.

Jonathan Majors says, "The archetype of the wizard and what happens to him when he gets bored and becomes a trickster. I think when we meet He Who Remains he's on the borderline of those two things. You don't really know where he's at and I think the ambiguity of that is one of the wicked things about it."

"He Who Remains has lived forever," he went on. "One of the great things I got to experience with our costume designer is that every piece we decided on was from a different place. The cape I had on was from the Victorian era. The shoes were from Genghis Khan. The pants from Mongolia, etc. You just mix and match it together and it informs the character."

"I think with He Who Remains, the objective for me was to give me the largest canvas possible. From that, as Kang begins to rear his head and do his deeds, in many ways, he has no choice but to be in opposition or be different from He Who Remains," Majors explained. "That was the thing that grabbed me and pulled me into the role. Kang lives in so many iterations as He Who Remains says: 'Reincarnation, baby.'"

He Who Remains is essentially the first glimpse of what is to come, almost like that cameo appearance by a grinning barely there Thanos in Avengers Assemble, or the first appearance of Lord Vodemort in first movie of the Harry Potter franchise. This is a variant of Kang who has seen all of time and now wants to be free of it, possibly realizing that by keeping the "sacred timeline" in order he is stopping another, more powerful version of himself actually conquering the universe, or indeed multiverse, rather than just sitting at the end of time watching it.

With Kang confirmed to appear as the main villain in Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania, and potentially about to show up anywhere as a variant of himself between now and then, it is a character that Majors is going to have a lot of fun playing before he is done. With the multiverse now wide open, Marvel has so many ways to play that the end of the Infinity Saga, was just a small stepping stone to a much more expansive future.