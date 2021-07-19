Don't go any further if you haven't watched the Loki season one finale. If you've seen it, then get used to Jonathan Majors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as director Kate Herron has teased that we'll see him as many different versions of Kang the Conqueror. Recently wrapping up its first season on Disney+, Loki brought back Tom Hiddleston for an all-new interdimensional adventure. All six episodes were directed by Herron, and though she is finished with Marvel Studios for now, she teased what was next to come after the Loki finale.

If you haven't watched the first season of Loki, be warned that major SPOILERS are ahead. With that being said, the season finale of Loki brought in Jonathan Majors for one of the show's most pivotal moments. He is revealed to be He Who Remains, the mysterious mastermind who created the Time Variance Authority to prevent variants of himself from rising to power. He Who Remains even hinted that his variants are much more evil than he.

Following the finale, Herron spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the events of the series. After previously confirming that Kang is a variant of He Who Remains, Herron explains how Majors was able to land his particular role because of his incredible range as an actor. She added that he will be playing many different versions of himself, meaning we could be seeing much more of Majors outside of Loki and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. From the interview:

"Jonathan Majors is an actor that we were all just blown away by; I think everyone who knows his work is blown away by him. He's an amazing actor, and the thing that I love about him is that he's this chameleon. He's so different in everything he does, and that's exciting, obviously, when you're asking an actor to play a character who's going to have a lot of different versions of himself. So for us, that was a thrill."

Herron went on to explain the creative process in developing He Who Remains with Majors. According to the director, Majors was very involved in fleshing out the character's story as well.

"[Jonathan] and I were solely focused on He Who Remains and this version of the character, this variant. It was just fun digging into him. We have this character who's so lonely and isolated, and the only character he probably interacted with is Miss Minutes, which is what we imply. At the beginning, you see that he's surrounded by all this noise in the universe, but he's quiet and he's alone. So how introverted or extroverted is a character like that? What makes that personality? So it was really fun digging into it with him."

It had already been reported that Majors would appear as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Loki head writer Michael Waldron has also teased that Majors' Kang will be the next "big cross-movie villain" of the MCU. With Loki getting a renewal, chances are we'll see Majors again in the show's second season, and from what it sounds like, he could be popping up in other MCU movies as well.

Loki is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.