In the absence of any new MCU movies, fans have flocked to Disney+ to enjoy the small screen offerings of the franchise, which started with WandaVision and continued with The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Next up is Loki, in which Tom Hiddleston returns as the God of Mischief. In an interview with Empire, the actor explained how the logo for his solo miniseries provides a hint as to what the show is going to be about.

"I want to preserve the freshness of the show for when it emerges, but something to think about is the [show's] logo, which seems to refresh and restore. The font of how Loki is spelled out seems to keep changing shape. Loki is the quintessential shapeshifter. His mercurial nature is that you don't know whether, across the MCU, he's a hero or a villain or an anti-hero. You don't know whether you can trust him. He literally and physically changes shape into an Asgardian guard, or into Captain America repeatedly. Thor talks about how he could change into a snake."

In Avengers: Infinity War, Loki was murdered at the hands of Thanos. But then in Avengers: Endgame, a Loki from the past managed to escape from the main timeline with the help of an infinity stone. The upcoming miniseries will follow this version of Loki as he is captured by the powerful Time Variance Authority (TVA), and forced to go on missions for them to restore the timeline to its natural order.

While the Loki who died at the hands of Thanos was a good guy, the Loki who gets captured by the TVA is still the villain who tried to take over Earth with the help of the Chitauri. That means the character will once again be making the journey from villain to hero. According to Hiddleston, this new version of Loki is in search of his true identity, after a lifetime of wearing different masks.

"I think that shapeshifting logo might give you an idea that Loki, the show, is about identity, and about integrating the disparate fragments of the many selves that he can be, and perhaps the many selves that we are. I thought it was very exciting because I've always found Loki a very complex construct. Who is this character who can wear so many masks, and changes shape, and seems to change his external feeling on a sixpence?"

In Marvel comics, Loki is depicted as a full-fledged villain. But such is the popularity of Tom Hiddleston that his character is being shown in an increasingly sympathetic light in the MCU. It will be interesting to see if the new show offers Loki redemption of some kind before bringing him back into the main MCU timeline.

Loki stars Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Sasha Lane, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant. The series arrives Friday, June 11 on Disney+. This news originated at Empire Online.