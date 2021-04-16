One of the most unexpected offerings from the MCU's first slate of shows on Disney+ is a miniseries centered around Loki, the trickster god, played by Tom Hiddleston. Not only did the character act as a villain for much of the run of the MCU, but he also died at the hands of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. Now, Loki is set to experience a fresh set of problems in an unexpected setting. While talking about their shows on Disney+, MCU showrunner Kevin Feige hinted that the events of Loki will play out as a "crime thriller".

"[WandaVision] is probably the most overt level -- black and white, old fashioned aspect ratio -- but every show that we're working on I think is about creative swings for both Marvel Studios, the MCU and television. So I'm very excited about what we've already shown on Falcon and The Winter Solider -- that is a very big scale epic action buddy series that we're excited about. Loki, we've not said much about, but is intriguingly different and I think we've called it a 'crime thriller' -- which is not something you would necessarily think of when it came to Loki."

Previous Loki's outings in the MCU have taken the form of fantasy adventure. The guy is a literal god-alien who possesses a vast array of powers that make him more powerful than most other characters in the MCU. Crime thrillers usually involve a protagonist dealing with a threat that is too much for them to handle.

It is difficult to imagine what such a threat could be to Loki beyond Thanos and Thor. But in a past interview, Tom Hiddleston had hinted that in the upcoming miniseries, Loki will be going up against an organization, called the TVA, that possesses power far beyond even the God of Mischief.

"The trailer [for the series] shows a face-to-face with the Time Variance Authority. The TVA. An organization that governs the order of time. Pretty big institution. Substantial responsibility to make sure that time unfolds according to predetermined lines. So you have an institution that represents order, and a character that represents chaos. Therein begins the drama."

In Marvel Comics, the Time Variance Authority was formed in the distant future, and they oversee the correct unfolding of various timelines across the multiverse with the help of time-travel technology. Clearly, their influence is so powerful that even Loki is helpless in front of their will, as he can be seen in the trailers for his show going on missions for the TVA that take him to different points in time.

The arrival of the TVA also sets up the entry of the time master Kang the Conqueror, an immensely powerful villain long rumored to be the new "Thanos" of the MCU. It would not be too much of a stretch to imagine Kang being introduced in a brief cameo in Loki, before setting him up as the next Big Bad of the franchise.

Loki stars Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Sasha Lane, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant. The series arrives Friday, June 11, on Disney+. This news first appeared at IMDB.