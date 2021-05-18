Wandavision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ﻿have already been huge successes for Marvel and Disney+. Marvel's next television endeavor, Loki, premieres in less than a month. It's already highly anticipated, however, Disney+ is hosting a series of Marvel movie watch parties to get fans even more excited.

Wednesdays are going to RULE. Starting tomorrow, join us as we count down to the glorious premiere of Marvel Studios’ @LokiOfficial with #DisneyPlus watch parties every Wednesday featuring the God of Mischief. Tweet along with us using #LokiWednesdays. pic.twitter.com/8Coo7cBdWU — Disney+ (@disneyplus) May 12, 2021

The first in the series of four Marvel watch parties began on May 12th with a viewing of Thor, Loki's debut in the MCU. The watch parties will take place every Wednesday leading up to the series premiere of Loki on June 9th. On May 19th, beginning at 4 PM PT, fans can catch a double feature of The Avengers and Thor: The Dark World. May 26 will be a watch party for Thor: Ragnarok, followed by an epic double feature of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Each film in this Disney+ watch party series features every appearance of the God of Mischief so far in the MCU. While he doesn't have much of a role in Infinity War or Endgame, the events from those films will have an important role in shaping the narrative that will be featured in Loki.

The last time audiences saw Loki he was killed by Thanos in the beginning of Infinity War. However, when the Avengers went back in time in Endgame to the events of the first Avengers film, Loki got his hands on the tesseract and teleported himself somewhere else. He has yet to appear again and the series will explain where he ran off into during Endgame. So, this version of Loki will be the more villainous one from The Avengers.

The premise of Loki takes place right after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Loki has been arrested by the Time Variance Authority (TVA), an organization that exists outside of time and space. The TVA monitors the timeline to make sure nothing goes awry. Once Loki is brought to the TVA, they offer him an ultimatum: Be deleted from existence for being a "time variant" or help restore the timeline to stop a large threat. Loki finds himself in a crime thriller where he's going on missions by traveling through time.

In addition to Tom Hiddleston as the titular character, he's joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant. The series will consist of six episodes directed by Kate Herron and written by Michael Waldron.

Recent Loki trailers have already shown off the sci-fi action audiences can expect throughout this show. It looks as though this series will explore worlds and locations that haven't been shown yet in the MCU. The idea of multiple timelines that was set up in Avengers: Endgame was rather confusing, but hopefully this series can do a good job at explaining how the timelines can interact with one another.

Wednesdays will now belong to Loki as the series will be premiering on Wednesdays instead of Fridays like the other two Marvel shows. This series seems to be the most wild one yet and the watch parties will be a good way to catch up on Loki's MCU adventures before his own adventure premieres.