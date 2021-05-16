A new clip of Loki was released at the MTV Movie and TV Awards ahead of its premiere on Disney+ this summer. Scheduled to bow on July 9, Loki stars Tom Hiddleston reprising his role from the MCU. Owen Wilson also stars as Mobius M. Mobius, and the two meet and have a little chat in the new sneak peek at the upcoming series. You can watch the special preview below.

Along with Hiddleston and Wilson, Loki stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Lexus Renslayer and Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15. Sophia Di Martino, Richard E. Grant, Sasha Lane, Erika Coleman, and Eugene Cordero also star. Michael Waldron created the series and serves as head writer with Kate Herron directing. Kevin Feige executive produces with Waldron, Herron, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Stephen Broussard.

A logline for Loki reads: "Picking up immediately after Loki steals the Tesseract (again), he finds himself called before the Time Variance Authority, a bureaucratic organization that exists outside of time and space, forced to answer for his crimes against the timeline and given a choice: face deletion from reality or assist in catching an even greater threat."

"I want to preserve the freshness of the show for when it emerges, but something to think about is the [show's] logo, which seems to refresh and restore," Hiddleston teased in an interview with Empire. "The font of how Loki is spelled out seems to keep changing shape. Loki is the quintessential shapeshifter. His mercurial nature is that you don't know whether, across the MCU, he's a hero or a villain or an anti-hero. You don't know whether you can trust him. He literally and physically changes shape into an Asgardian guard, or into Captain America repeatedly. Thor talks about how he could change into a snake."

He added: "I think that shapeshifting logo might give you an idea that Loki, the show, is about identity, and about integrating the disparate fragments of the many selves that he can be, and perhaps the many selves that we are. I thought it was very exciting because I've always found Loki a very complex construct. Who is this character who can wear so many masks, and changes shape, and seems to change his external feeling on a sixpence?"

The MCU did very well at the MTV Movie and TV Awards. WandaVision picked up six nominations and won Best Show, with other wins including Elizabeth Olsen for Best Performance in a Show, Kathryn Hahn for Best Villain, and Wanda vs. Agatha for Best Fight. It was also nominated for Best Musical Moment for Agatha All Along and Best Hero for Teyonah Parris. Anthony Mackie also won for Best Hero for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Loki is scheduled to premiere on July 9, 2021, the same day Black Widow releases in theaters. This will be followed by the theatrical releases of other Phase Four movies like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. On the small screen, some of the upcoming shows on the way from Disney+ include Ms. Marvel, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk. The new sneak peek clip of Loki debuted at the MTV Movie and TV Awards and comes to us courtesy of Marvel Entertainment.