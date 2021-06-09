No, Mephisto is not going to appear in Loki. While some fans thought they spotted an Easter egg relating to the character in a recent trailer for the upcoming Disney+ series, director Kate Herron and writer Michael Waldron have shut that down ahead of the show's premiere. Sorry for Marvel fans who are still awaiting the arrival of the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

This is mostly just a Mephisto easter egg. Maybe we could even get a name drop but he definitely won’t play a role in Loki. It wouldn’t even make sense pic.twitter.com/tN1kwHz8JM — Noel🏳️‍🌈| Botw 2 news in 6 days!!!!! (@NoelSch139) June 6, 2021

Kate Herron and Michael Waldron have been making the rounds to promote Loki as of late, with the show debuting on Disney+ this week. Recently, a shot in the trailer featuring a devilish character on a window had some fans speculating that Mephisto might be appearing on the show. When asked about it in a recent interview, Herron didn't leave room for speculation. She shut it down entirely. Here's what Herron had to say about it.

"It's honestly just a super weird coincidence. Like, it's genuinely a reference to Loki, the horns, he was cast out of heaven, that's what it's a reference to. Because we filmed that a long time before, I think WandaVision must have been in post when we filmed that. I did see all the stuff about that online and I was like, 'Oh, this is going to be interesting.' [Laughs] But no, it's more relevant to the themes of our show and it's not a nod to that character."

Not only is Mephisto not going to appear in the show, but the moment in question isn't even a clever nod to the character. It's just an example of fans looking for something that simply isn't there. Michael Waldron, addressing the same question, merely expressed some general thoughts, saying it would be interesting if the character ever appears in the MCU.

"Mephisto, I was just reading about that character. It's pretty interesting. It would be interesting if he ever showed up in the MCU."

WandaVision, the first live-action MCU show to debut on Disney+, prompted a great deal of speculation week-to-week during its run earlier this year. Among the many theories that percolated online, the notion that Mephisto might have somehow been behind much of the strange happenings in the show was rather popular. Those theories largely proved untrue. Since then, speculation of Mephisto's possible appearance elsewhere in the MCU has remained. Just don't expect to see it in Loki.

Mephisto made his Marvel Comics debut in The Silver Surfer#3 back in 1968. The character was created by Stan Lee and John Buscema. He has been a villain associated with Ghost Rider, Doctor Strange and Spider-Man, among others. It is perhaps worth noting that Michael Waldron also wrote the screenplay for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Tom Hiddleston returns as the God of Mischief in the series following his appearances in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The cast also includes Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Early critical reaction to the show's first couple of episodes has been largely positive. Loki premieres June 9, with new episodes set to debut every Wednesday on Disney+. This news comes to us via Entertainment Tonight.