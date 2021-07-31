Disney+ series Loki has proven to be another huge hit for Marvel Studios, and thanks to this a second season has now been confirmed. While the first timeline exploring adventure easily lends itself to further stories, director Kate Herron has revealed that this was not always the plan, with Loki at first being discussed as a one-and-done outing similar to another Disney+/Marvel success, WandaVision.

"When I started, there wasn't a discussion of Season 2, exactly. It was just that season of Loki. As we got deeper into production, everyone was very happy, and obviously there's so much to explore with Loki. It felt like we should continue the story. So I think the cliffhanger ending came in later in the process."

Sadly, Herron has recently confirmed that she will not be back for Loki season 2, with the filmmaker instead planning to watch the story unfold with the rest of the audience. "I gave it everything - in my soul, in my heart, everything," she says. "I feel so proud of the work we've done. And yeah, I'll be enjoying Season 2 as a fan."

That has not stopped her wondering what madness might befall Loki, with Herron hoping that the second season will further explore the title character's romantic past, adding that "we've opened the door" for the character to explore his sexuality with men as well as women.

Outside the God of Mischief, Herron hopes to see more of Judge Ravonna Renslayer, played in the first series by Gugu Mbatha-Raw, as she goes off in search of more beyond the TVA. "I love her," Herron says. "Gugu used to always call her an indoor girl, which made me laugh, but she is. She's in the office, but she used to be this kick-ass Hunter. So I'm like, Okay, well, where's her path going?"

Alongside the second season moving forward with Renslayer, Herron says she would equally enjoy it if season 2 went backwards, and further detail of the backstory of Hunter B-15, played by Wunmi Mosaku. "I was like, we shouldn't see her memories," Herron says. "It's a character that thought they had power and realizes they have no power. It felt really powerful to at least give her some power in that scenario. The memories are private. They're hers." She pauses. "Also as a fan, I'm like, 'Oh my God, who is she?!'"

And, of course, Herron wants season 2 to build on the dynamic between Loki and Sylvie, something proved to be a hugely popular element of the show's first season.

"And obviously, you know, Loki and Sylvie? He's in a completely different reality. What's going to happen to him? How will he get back? Or will he get back? And where's Sylvie? She's still in the Citadel? And the multiverse of it all. What the hell is going to happen?!"

Loki has now officially been renewed for a second season on Disney+, with the announcement being made mid-way through the end credits for the recent season one finale courtesy of an image of the popular anti-hero's case file shown to be branded with a revealing stamp saying "Loki will return in season 2." The critically acclaimed first season of Loki is available to watch now courtesy of Disney+. This comes to us from Variety.