Disney and Marvel have unveiled a brand new poster for the upcoming Loki TV series. The show, which is coming to Disney+ this summer, is poised to bring Tom Hiddleston Back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe once again as Thor's trickster brother. The poster sees Hiddleston in chains, seemingly gearing up for a stint in prison for his various crimes. The poster was shared with the following caption by the official Disney+ social media channels.

Start your countdown to the glorious arrival of @MarvelStudios' #Loki. The Original Series starts streaming June 11 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/aca4FSNJxU — Disney+ (@disneyplus) March 18, 2021

This will be the third show set within the confines of the MCU to debut on Disney+. WandaVision kicked things off earlier this year, and the show proved to be a massive success. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, meanwhile}, is debuting its first episode this Friday. These shows, as well as the others that are in development, such as Ms. Marvel, Hawkeyey, She-Hulk and Moon Knight, are heavily connected to the movies. That is in stark contrast to previous live-action shows produced during the MCU era. These shows also come with massive production budgets, comparable to that of a movie. So there is no penny-pinching going on.

Plot details for Loki are largely being kept under wraps. But it centers on the villain played by Tom Hiddleston, who resumes his role as the God of Mischief. The series takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. As fans may well recall, Loki made off with the Tesseract during the so-called time heist. The show will reveal what happened to him after that bit of trickery. Kate Herron directs with Michael Waldron serving as the head writer. The cast also includes Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant

It took more than a year for Disney+ to get a new, scripted Marvel show on its roster. But now that the floodgates have opened, the MCU waters are flowing in a big way. WandaVision was just the tip of the iceberg. Not long after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier wraps up its run, Loki will be getting ready to premiere. In the middle of that, if all goes well, Black Widow will finally be hitting theaters a full year after it was initially slated to arrive. Safe to say, Phase 4 of the MCU is, at long last, in full swing.

Tom Hiddleston made his debut as Loki in 2011's Thor before taking his place as the main villain in 2012's The Avengers. He has since remained a staple of the MCU, appearing in Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok and both Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War. However, he was killed by Thanos at the beginning of Infinity War. And directors Joe and Anthony Russo have confirmed that he is indeed dead. So we know, ultimately, where his story ends. Loki premieres on June 11. Be sure to check out the new poster for yourself from the Disney+ Twitter account.