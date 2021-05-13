The God of Mischief sits front and center of the new poster for his upcoming Disney+ solo series, Loki. The vibrant poster reminds us again that Loki will deal with time, and, more notably, time travel, as the Asgardian prince is flanked by several other prominent character such as Time Variance Authority agent Mobius M. Mobius, played by Owen Wilson, as well as Gugu Mbatha-Raw's Ravonna Lexus Renslayer, a TVA judge, and Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15. Loki himself has even ditched both his warrior robes and smart green suit in favor of a Time Variance Authority uniform.

Time to begin the countdown ???? Marvel Studios' #Loki arrives in four weeks with new episodes every Wednesday starting June 9 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/eHj5xYs6Qd — Loki (@LokiOfficial) May 12, 2021

Loki will follow an alternate version of the title character, picking up after he steals the Tesseract during the events of 2019's Avengers: Endgame. Loki is quickly brought to the mysterious Time Variance Authority (TVA) organization, a police organization that monitors the timeline and is forced to fix several timelines he himself has left broken. Thus begins his exciting journey through time and adventures altering human history, which end up trapping Loki in his own crime thriller. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige recently described the Disney+ series as such, as well as teasing the unique approach to the fan-favorite MCU member. "Loki, we've not said much about, but is intriguingly different and I think we've called it a 'crime thriller' -- which is not something you would necessarily think of when it came to Loki," Feige said of the series.

Created by Michael Waldron who will also serve as head writer with Kate Herron directing for the first season, Loki finds Tom Hiddleston reprising the role that he has played so well throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Despite several death fake outs, and then an actual death at the giant, purple hands of Thanos, Loki lives on, no doubt in large part due to Hiddleston's performance proving to be one of the most popular in the entire franchise.

In fact, unlike fellow Disney+ series WandaVision, which is likely to be a one-and-done limited series, Loki is being lined up for many more adventures to come, with Marvel Studios VP of Production & Development Nate Moore believing that the character and the concept lend themselves to multiple series. "The one that comes to mind - and that probably isn't a secret - I think there's a lot of storytelling in Loki that's really irreverent and clever and cool, but also lends itself to multiple seasons in a way where it's not a one-off," Moore said. "Tom Hiddleston, I think, is doing some of his best work on that show. It really is kind of amazing. I think of all the great stuff he's done, but this show is going to show such different sides and really the true scope of his range. I think that show is going to surprise a lot of people."

Loki's premiere date was recently brought forward, and the show will now air on Wednesdays rather than Fridays beginning on Disney+ on June 9, 2021. The first season will consist of six episodes and the show will be part of Phase Four of the MCU.