Marvel Studios and Disney have released a new teaser for Loki. The upcoming series is set to be the latest in a new line of live-action MCU shows released on Disney+. First, we had WandaVision, which was followed by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Now, Tom Hiddleston is returning as everyone's favorite trickster god for his own series of small screen adventures. And Hiddleston has decided to give everyone a very quick refresher course on everything that has happened with his character up to this point.

The featurette was released in honor of National Streaming Day. In the video, Tom Hiddleston provides a 30-second recap of Loki's full MCU backstory. The character made his debut in 2011's Thor, alongside Chris Hemsworth as the God of Thunder. But that was truly just the beginning. He then returned as the main villain in The Avengers and also starred in both Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok. He also had a brief, though memorable role to play in Avengers: Infinity War, with Thanos killing him in the opening minutes. But during the so-called time heist in Avengers: Endgame, Loki made off with the Tesseract, which is what makes this new show possible.

It's a lot to cram into 30 seconds but Tom Hiddleston does an admirable job. At the very end of the video, he teases a bit of the show's plot. Even though the trailers have done a good job of showing us some of the craziness that will take place through time and space, much of the specific plot remains mysterious. Marvel is hosting a series of watch parties on Wednesdays ahead of the show's release to help get fans up to speed.

Marvel Studios' Loki centers on the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother's shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character. The cast also includes Owen Wilson (Wedding Crashers), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Motherless Brooklyn), Sophia Di Martino (Yesterday), Wunmi Mosaku (Lovecraft Country) and Richard E. Grant (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker). Kate Herron is in the director's chair, with Michael Waldron serving as the head writer. Waldron has quickly become a Marvel Studios favorite, as he also penned the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

This is just one of many MCU shows currently in the works for Disney+. Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, Moon Knight, Ironheart, Armor Wars and Secret Invasion are also on the way. The shows tie in directly with the movies, with heroes introduced in the shows set to make the jump to the big screen. For example, Iman Vellani, who is playing Ms. Marvel in the show, will also be featured in Captain Marvel 2, officially titled The Marvels. Plus, many of these shows will likely go for multiple seasons. And Loki may well be one of them. Loki debuts Wednesday, June 9 on the Disney+ streaming app. Be sure to check out the new featurette for yourself.