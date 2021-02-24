Now we know when it's coming. Loki has been given an official premiere date on Disney+. Starring Tom Hiddleston reprising the titular role from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the series is created by head writer Michael Waldron with Kate Herron serving as the director. With the show currently in the works, Disney+ has just revealed that the new original series from Marvel Studios will start streaming on June 11.

Loki, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming June 11 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/KbTCI3fmmc — Disney+ (@disneyplus) February 24, 2021

With Hiddleston in the lead, Loki takes place in an alternate timeline after the events of Avengers: Endgame. The show picks up with Loki taken to the mysterious Time Variance Authority organization after stealing the Tesseract, and travels through time altering human history using it, ending up trapped in his own crime thriller. Co-starring with Hiddleston will be Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, a member of the TVA, with other cast members including Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Sasha Lane, Richard E. Grant, and Wunmi Mosaku.

This month, it was announced that the new documentary series Assembled was coming to Disney+. Each episode will take viewers behind the scenes of new Marvel projects to reveal how they were created from the point of view of the cast and crew. After Loki concludes its first season on the streamer, a new episode of Assembled documenting the creation of the series will follow on Disney+.

After going a year without any new movies set in the MCU, WandaVision kicked off Phase Four with its premiere on Disney+ last month. The series was an instant hit with Marvel fans and has since become the most in-demand show in the world. Also set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, it stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprising their respective roles as Wanda Maximoff and Vision. The pair now live in a sitcom-like reality filled with well-known television tropes for reasons that unfold over the course of the show.

After WandaVision, the next MCU series to arrive will be The Falcon and the Winter Soldier with Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan returning as Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes. The series also stars Daniel Bruhl, Emily VanCamp, and Wyatt Russell. It picks up with Sam and Bucky teaming up for a worldwide adventure as they take on the anti-patriotism group called the Flag-Smashers in the absence of Captain America. The first episode is scheduled to debut on Disney+ on March 19. Along with WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will have an Assembled episode premiere after the finale drops.

Several other Marvel shows are also in the works at Disney+. This year will also see the releases of Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye along with the animated series What If...?. Other anticipated titles like Moon Knight, She-Hulk, and Ryan Coogler's Wakanda series are also in development.

The first season of Loki will consist of just six episodes, but there will be plenty more where that came from. Ahead of the show's series premiere, Disney has already ordered a second season. You can watch Loki when it premieres on June 11, 2021. This news comes to us from Disney+ on Twitter.