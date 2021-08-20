With the dramatic events of the Loki finale still burned into our memories, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has now provided an update on the highly anticipated second series of the Disney+ show. While speaking with Collider, the Marvel boss has revealed that season 2 is currently in development, with the hunt for a new director imminent.

"It is underway. We're developing it as we speak. The hope is that much of the same team will return. Kate is going on to bigger and better things, so the director search will begin shortly."

The first series of Loki was directed by Kate Herron, who will sadly not be returning to helm the continuing adventures of the God of Mischief. Thus, a new director needs to be found who can pull off the same intimate characterization within a vastly epic story, resulting in the same critically acclaimed result. Certainly not an easy feat.

Kevin Feige's brief update though is a promising one, with Marvel clearly wanting to get Loki season 2 churning sooner rather than later. Something which fans of the first series will be happy to hear following the cliff-hanger conclusion.

Loki picks up with an alternate version of the character after stealing the Tesseract during the events of 2019's Avengers: Endgame. This variant version of Loki is brought to the mysterious Time Variance Authority (TVA), a bureaucratic organization that exists outside of time and space and monitors the timeline. They give Loki a choice: face being erased from existence due to being a "time variant", or help fix the timeline and stop a greater threat. Loki ends up trapped in his own crime thriller, traveling through time.

Not content with simply being arguably the most popular character in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Loki felt the need to cause all manner of shenanigans in his first solo outing, leading to events that will change the face of the franchise going forward. SPOILERS to follow. Having achieved possibly the most Loki-like thing ever, falling in love with a female variant of himself named Sylvie, the star-crossed pair are brought before He Who Remains, who explains to them his battle to keep the multiverse in check. Fuelled by revenge, Sylvie kills He Who Remains despite Loki's pleas, unleashing a multiverse of alternate timelines that will play a major part in the MCU, as well as the second season of Loki.

It's unknown how many series of Loki are being planned, but considering the first season was initially intended to be a one-off, the possibilities are near enough endless, especially with star Tom Hiddleston recently stating that he would happily play the character for the rest of his life.

"If I were asked to play Loki for the rest of my life, would I? Yeah, absolutely," the actor said. "I'm so lucky that I've gotten to play Loki for this long. And you know, I feel like he's such an interesting character who's been around in human consciousness for so long. He's got so many different aspects, so many different complex characteristics, that it feels like every time I play him, I find out something new, or we get to evolve him, or take him down an avenue that we haven't gone down before."

The first season of Loki is available now on Disney+. This comes to us from Collider.